Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Scarpa (right) spent four years at Palmeiras

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa on a free transfer.

He will join on a three-and-a-half-year contract starting on 1 January after his Palmeiras deal expires.

The 28-year-old scored 37 goals in 211 appearances for the Brazilian side and helped them to their 11th league title last month.

"I'm very happy to be here - it's a dream for me," said Scarpa, external-link who won one cap for Brazil in 2017.

"It's a new challenge and I can't wait for it to begin. It's always been an ambition since I was a little kid to play in Europe, and my dream is to play in the Premier League.

"I'm a technical player but also I've developed my game defensively over the past couple of seasons. I'm very dedicated, hard-working and I'm excited to get started now."

Scarpa is Forest's 23rd signing of the season.

He will take part in Forest's six-day training camp in Greece next week, when Steve Cooper's side will play Olympiakos and Atromitos.

Forest face Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup fourth round on 21 December and resume their Premier League campaign at Manchester United on 27 December.