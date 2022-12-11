Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3Reading WomenReading Women2

Chelsea 3-2 Reading: Leaders survive scare to move clear at top of WSL

Fran Kirby scores for Chelsea
Fran Kirby slotted in to put Chelsea ahead as the reigning champions made it nine consecutive WSL wins since they were beaten on the opening day

Chelsea ensured they will spend the winter break three points clear at the Women's Super League summit by holding off Reading at a snowy Kingsmeadow.

Fran Kirby's early finish set the tone as the hosts dominated the first half, with Jelena Cankovic scoring twice.

Cankovic stroked in after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd struck a post and headed in a cross four minutes later.

But Reading then struck twice in two second-half minutes, through Sanne Troelsgaard and Amalie Eikeland.

Troelsgaard's low shot squirmed under Ann-Katrin Berger following some uncertain defending before Eikeland fired in off a post as their side threatened to end Chelsea's eight-match winning league run.

The reigning champions had seen Arsenal draw level with them at the top of the table by beating Aston Villa earlier on Sunday.

Reading were aggrieved by Kirby's opener, as provider Kaneryd appeared to be offside when she collected the ball.

The third-bottom Royals remain seven points clear of trouble after an 11th away game without victory.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forReitenat 81'minutes
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forCarterat 66'minutes
  • 28CankovicSubstituted forFlemingat 70'minutes
  • 9EnglandSubstituted forKerrat 70'minutes
  • 14Kirby

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 10James
  • 11Reiten
  • 17Fleming
  • 20Kerr
  • 26Buchanan
  • 27Abdullina

Reading Women

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 25Burns
  • 2BrysonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forMukandiat 66'minutes
  • 14CooperBooked at 49mins
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Eikeland
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 37PrimmerSubstituted forRoweat 58'minutes
  • 12Harries
  • 11WadeSubstituted forWellingsat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Moloney
  • 3Mukandi
  • 7Wellings
  • 10Dowie
  • 15Hendrix
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 23Rowe
  • 30Poulter
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away13

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women109013182327
2Arsenal Women98012552024
3Man Utd Women97112461822
4Man City Women961221101119
5West Ham Women105051518-315
6Aston Villa Women94051319-612
7Tottenham Women83051114-39
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Liverpool Women92251116-58
10Reading Women102171223-117
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

