Match ends, Chelsea Women 3, Reading Women 2.
Chelsea ensured they will spend the winter break three points clear at the Women's Super League summit by holding off Reading at a snowy Kingsmeadow.
Fran Kirby's early finish set the tone as the hosts dominated the first half, with Jelena Cankovic scoring twice.
Cankovic stroked in after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd struck a post and headed in a cross four minutes later.
But Reading then struck twice in two second-half minutes, through Sanne Troelsgaard and Amalie Eikeland.
Troelsgaard's low shot squirmed under Ann-Katrin Berger following some uncertain defending before Eikeland fired in off a post as their side threatened to end Chelsea's eight-match winning league run.
The reigning champions had seen Arsenal draw level with them at the top of the table by beating Aston Villa earlier on Sunday.
Reading were aggrieved by Kirby's opener, as provider Kaneryd appeared to be offside when she collected the ball.
The third-bottom Royals remain seven points clear of trouble after an 11th away game without victory.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30Berger
- 15Périsset
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forReitenat 81'minutes
- 22Cuthbert
- 5Ingle
- 21CharlesSubstituted forCarterat 66'minutes
- 28CankovicSubstituted forFlemingat 70'minutes
- 9EnglandSubstituted forKerrat 70'minutes
- 14Kirby
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 7Carter
- 10James
- 11Reiten
- 17Fleming
- 20Kerr
- 26Buchanan
- 27Abdullina
Reading Women
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 25Burns
- 2BrysonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forMukandiat 66'minutes
- 14CooperBooked at 49mins
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 9Eikeland
- 51Troelsgaard
- 37PrimmerSubstituted forRoweat 58'minutes
- 12Harries
- 11WadeSubstituted forWellingsat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moloney
- 3Mukandi
- 7Wellings
- 10Dowie
- 15Hendrix
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 23Rowe
- 30Poulter
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, Reading Women 2.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Amalie Eikeland.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Emma Mukandi.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Fran Kirby tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Jess Carter.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Charlie Wellings replaces Lauren Wade.
Post update
Foul by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.