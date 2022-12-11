Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fran Kirby slotted in to put Chelsea ahead as the reigning champions made it nine consecutive WSL wins since they were beaten on the opening day

Chelsea ensured they will spend the winter break three points clear at the Women's Super League summit by holding off Reading at a snowy Kingsmeadow.

Fran Kirby's early finish set the tone as the hosts dominated the first half, with Jelena Cankovic scoring twice.

Cankovic stroked in after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd struck a post and headed in a cross four minutes later.

But Reading then struck twice in two second-half minutes, through Sanne Troelsgaard and Amalie Eikeland.

Troelsgaard's low shot squirmed under Ann-Katrin Berger following some uncertain defending before Eikeland fired in off a post as their side threatened to end Chelsea's eight-match winning league run.

The reigning champions had seen Arsenal draw level with them at the top of the table by beating Aston Villa earlier on Sunday.

Reading were aggrieved by Kirby's opener, as provider Kaneryd appeared to be offside when she collected the ball.

The third-bottom Royals remain seven points clear of trouble after an 11th away game without victory.