Chelsea Women v Reading Women

Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30Berger
- 15Périsset
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 22Cuthbert
- 5Ingle
- 21Charles
- 28Cankovic
- 9England
- 14Kirby
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 7Carter
- 10James
- 11Reiten
- 17Fleming
- 20Kerr
- 26Buchanan
- 27Abdullina
Reading Women
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 25Burns
- 2Bryson
- 14CooperBooked at 49mins
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 9Eikeland
- 51Troelsgaard
- 37Primmer
- 12Harries
- 11Wade
Substitutes
- 1Moloney
- 3Mukandi
- 7Wellings
- 10Dowie
- 15Hendrix
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 23Rowe
- 30Poulter
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Booking
Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Deanna Cooper (Reading Women).
Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lauren Wade (Reading Women).
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Chelsea Women 3, Reading Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, Reading Women 0.
Foul by Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Attempt blocked. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.