The FA Women's Super League
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Liverpool v Leicester City: Second WSL match postponed because of freezing temperatures

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park has been the home ground of Liverpool Women since 2018
Liverpool's game at home to Leicester City became the second Women's Super League match to be postponed on Sunday because of the weather.

The pitch at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park passed an initial inspection at 10:00 GMT but failed a second check two hours later before a 14:00 kick-off.

Brighton announced on Saturdayexternal-link their match against Everton, also a 14:00 GMT start, was off due to a frozen pitch.

Sunday's games are the final round of WSL fixtures scheduled for 2022.

Liverpool sit ninth in the table, three places above bottom side Leicester, who are yet to register a point nine games in, while Brighton and Everton are 11th and eighth respectively.

"Despite the efforts of a large number of staff and volunteers, ice surrounding the pitch has made it impossible to properly remove the covers from the pitch," a Liverpool statement said.external-link

Both host clubs said the fixtures would be rearranged in due course.

Sunday 11th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women98012862224
2Man Utd Women98012451924
3Arsenal Women87012141721
4Man City Women960320101018
5Aston Villa Women84041215-312
6West Ham Women94051318-512
7Tottenham Women73041112-19
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Liverpool Women92251116-58
10Reading Women92161020-107
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

