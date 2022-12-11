Aston Villa Women v Arsenal Women

Foul by Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women).
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 6Corsie
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde
- 16McLoughlin
- 10Dali
- 7Lehmann
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 9Gielnik
- 21Leat
- 24Keitley
- 26Goodwin
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 7Catley
- 12Maanum
- 13Wälti
- 19Foord
- 11Miedema
- 15McCabe
- 25Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 6Williamson
- 8Nobbs
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 26Wienroither
- 59Agyemang
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Caitlin Foord tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Post update
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafaelle (Arsenal Women).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Arsenal Women 2. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).
Goal!
Own Goal by Rachel Corsie, Aston Villa Women. Aston Villa Women 1, Arsenal Women 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.