The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2

Aston Villa Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Corsie
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 10Dali
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 9Gielnik
  • 21Leat
  • 24Keitley
  • 26Goodwin

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 7Catley
  • 12Maanum
  • 13Wälti
  • 19Foord
  • 11Miedema
  • 15McCabe
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 6Williamson
  • 8Nobbs
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 26Wienroither
  • 59Agyemang
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women).

  2. Post update

    Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Caitlin Foord tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women).

  7. Post update

    Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

  9. Post update

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rafaelle (Arsenal Women).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Arsenal Women 2. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).

  18. Goal!

    Own Goal by Rachel Corsie, Aston Villa Women. Aston Villa Women 1, Arsenal Women 1.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women98012862224
2Arsenal Women98012351824
3Man Utd Women97112461822
4Man City Women961221101119
5West Ham Women105051518-315
6Aston Villa Women94051317-412
7Tottenham Women83051114-39
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Liverpool Women92251116-58
10Reading Women92161020-107
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

