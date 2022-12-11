Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City have never lost a game to Manchester United in the WSL, winning three times and drawing three

Manchester City played out a thrilling draw against neighbours and top-three rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in the Women's Super League.

After a positive start from the hosts, their momentum took a knock when Leah Galton skipped past City defender Laia Aleixandri and played a one-two with Ella Toone before driving through the legs of Alex Greenwood in the 27th minute.

City's first-half response was not encouraging for the subdued home crowd and the opening exchanges of the second period did not make for better viewing.

But Laura Coombs' header from Chloe Kelly's cross - which had evaded United defender Millie Turner, who was distracted by the presence of the WSL's top goal scorer Khadija Shaw - drew City level and sparked them and the home crowd into life.

What ensued was an entertaining, end-to-end encounter, with both sides knowing a point - even though it was probably a fair result - would be no good to them if the title race and push for third-place goes down to the wire.

The result means United have still never beaten their city rivals in the WSL.

