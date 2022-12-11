Match ends, Manchester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Manchester City played out a thrilling draw against neighbours and top-three rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in the Women's Super League.
After a positive start from the hosts, their momentum took a knock when Leah Galton skipped past City defender Laia Aleixandri and played a one-two with Ella Toone before driving through the legs of Alex Greenwood in the 27th minute.
City's first-half response was not encouraging for the subdued home crowd and the opening exchanges of the second period did not make for better viewing.
But Laura Coombs' header from Chloe Kelly's cross - which had evaded United defender Millie Turner, who was distracted by the presence of the WSL's top goal scorer Khadija Shaw - drew City level and sparked them and the home crowd into life.
What ensued was an entertaining, end-to-end encounter, with both sides knowing a point - even though it was probably a fair result - would be no good to them if the title race and push for third-place goes down to the wire.
The result means United have still never beaten their city rivals in the WSL.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 4Aleixandri
- 5Greenwood
- 15Ouahabi
- 10Castellanos
- 25Hasegawa
- 7Coombs
- 9KellySubstituted forRasoat 85'minutes
- 21Shaw
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 6Houghton
- 8Fowler
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 14Morgan
- 22MacIver
- 33Kennedy
- 41Blakstad
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 22ParrisSubstituted forThomasat 72'minutes
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23RussoSubstituted forGarcíaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 4Moore
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 17García
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
- Attendance:
- 44,259
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Post update
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Leila Ouahabi.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso replaces Chloe Kelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lucía García replaces Alessia Russo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).
