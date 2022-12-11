Close menu
Man City WomenManchester City Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United: Entertaining WSL derby ends in draw

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo and Yui Hasegawa
Manchester City have never lost a game to Manchester United in the WSL, winning three times and drawing three

Manchester City played out a thrilling draw against neighbours and top-three rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in the Women's Super League.

After a positive start from the hosts, their momentum took a knock when Leah Galton skipped past City defender Laia Aleixandri and played a one-two with Ella Toone before driving through the legs of Alex Greenwood in the 27th minute.

City's first-half response was not encouraging for the subdued home crowd and the opening exchanges of the second period did not make for better viewing.

But Laura Coombs' header from Chloe Kelly's cross - which had evaded United defender Millie Turner, who was distracted by the presence of the WSL's top goal scorer Khadija Shaw - drew City level and sparked them and the home crowd into life.

What ensued was an entertaining, end-to-end encounter, with both sides knowing a point - even though it was probably a fair result - would be no good to them if the title race and push for third-place goes down to the wire.

The result means United have still never beaten their city rivals in the WSL.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 10Castellanos
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 7Coombs
  • 9KellySubstituted forRasoat 85'minutes
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 14Morgan
  • 22MacIver
  • 33Kennedy
  • 41Blakstad

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 22ParrisSubstituted forThomasat 72'minutes
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23RussoSubstituted forGarcíaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
44,259

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

  5. Post update

    Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Leila Ouahabi.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso replaces Chloe Kelly.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lucía García replaces Alessia Russo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women98012862224
2Man Utd Women97112461822
3Arsenal Women87012141721
4Man City Women961221101119
5West Ham Women104151318-513
6Aston Villa Women84041215-312
7Tottenham Women83141112-110
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Liverpool Women92251116-58
10Reading Women92161020-107
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

