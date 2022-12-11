Tottenham Hotspur Women v West Ham United Women

Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Spencer
- 4Turner
- 3Zadorsky
- 5Bartrip
- 14Ildhusøy
- 8Cho
- 25Summanen
- 6HarropSubstituted forNevilleat 54'minutes
- 24Spence
- 23AyaneSubstituted forKarczewskaat 54'minutes
- 18Ubogagu
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 7Naz
- 9Karczewska
- 13Ale
- 15James
- 26Pearse
- 29Neville
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arnold
- 12Longhurst
- 3Shimizu
- 22FiskBooked at 32mins
- 2Smith
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 4Stringer
- 19HayashiSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
- 9Walker
- 26Asseyi
- 23Cissoko
Substitutes
- 7Evans
- 11Atkinson
- 17Filis
- 20Kyvag
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
- Referee:
- Richie Watkins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville replaces Kerys Harrop.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Nikola Karczewska replaces Rosella Ayane.
Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisa Evans.
Attempt blocked. Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirsty Smith with a cross.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lisa Evans replaces Honoka Hayashi.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 0.
Attempt saved. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Kirsty Smith (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot misses to the left. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir should be disappointed.
Penalty conceded by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty West Ham United Women. Kate Longhurst draws a foul in the penalty area.