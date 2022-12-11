Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Tottenham Hotspur Women v West Ham United Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 4Turner
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 5Bartrip
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 8Cho
  • 25Summanen
  • 6HarropSubstituted forNevilleat 54'minutes
  • 24Spence
  • 23AyaneSubstituted forKarczewskaat 54'minutes
  • 18Ubogagu

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 7Naz
  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 15James
  • 26Pearse
  • 29Neville

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 12Longhurst
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22FiskBooked at 32mins
  • 2Smith
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 4Stringer
  • 19HayashiSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
  • 9Walker
  • 26Asseyi
  • 23Cissoko

Substitutes

  • 7Evans
  • 11Atkinson
  • 17Filis
  • 20Kyvag
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery
Referee:
Richie Watkins

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  2. Post update

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville replaces Kerys Harrop.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Nikola Karczewska replaces Rosella Ayane.

  5. Post update

    Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisa Evans.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirsty Smith with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 0.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lisa Evans replaces Honoka Hayashi.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 0.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kirsty Smith (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot misses to the left. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir should be disappointed.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Penalty West Ham United Women. Kate Longhurst draws a foul in the penalty area.

Top Stories