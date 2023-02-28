Close menu
League Two
GillinghamGillingham0BradfordBradford City2

Gillingham 0-2 Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Bradford moved back into the League Two play-off places as Andy Cook scored his fifth goal in six games to help them beat in-form Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield.

Richie Smallwood's header midway through the first half opened the scoring for the away side, before Cook's sublime finish after the interval halted Gills' three-match winning streak.

A slick move involving David Tutonda and George Lapslie seven minutes in ended with Dom Jefferies shooting straight at Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis.

The visitors took the lead after 27 minutes when skipper Smallwood got the better of Cheye Alexander to head Brad Halliday's cross past Glenn Morris.

Jamie Walker's charging run through midfield saw him test Morris with a stinging drive from 25 yards approaching the break.

Cook capped an impressive performance by exquisitely dinking the ball over Morris to score his 18th league goal of the season four minutes after half-time.

Lapslie came the closest to scoring a consolation for the hosts, who fell to only their second defeat in nine games.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 23Masterson
  • 5Ehmer
  • 3TutondaBooked at 66mins
  • 49LapslieBooked at 90mins
  • 8O'KeefeSubstituted forNicholsat 55'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forColemanat 71'minutes
  • 16JefferiesSubstituted forAdelakunat 71'minutes
  • 28HawkinsSubstituted forAbrahamsat 87'minutes
  • 44O'Brien

Substitutes

  • 4Wright
  • 18Coleman
  • 20Nichols
  • 21Adelakun
  • 25Turner
  • 29Gbode
  • 35Abrahams

Bradford

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5PlattBooked at 52mins
  • 36Stubbs
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11GillieadSubstituted forOsadebeat 82'minutes
  • 40Clayton
  • 6Smallwood
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forCrichlowat 71'minutes
  • 9Cook
  • 33CostelloeSubstituted forBanksat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Osadebe
  • 12Banks
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 20Chapman
  • 24Crichlow
  • 35Kelly
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
6,276

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gillingham 0, Bradford City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gillingham 0, Bradford City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City).

  4. Post update

    George Lapslie (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Banks (Bradford City).

  6. Post update

    Ethan Coleman (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    George Lapslie (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Brad Halliday (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by George Lapslie (Gillingham).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by David Tutonda.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Scott Banks replaces Dara Costelloe.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Andy Cook (Bradford City).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Gillingham. Tristan Abrahams replaces Oliver Hawkins.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Osadebe (Bradford City).

  16. Post update

    David Tutonda (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Gillingham. David Tutonda tries a through ball, but Oliver Hawkins is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Bradford City. Richard Smallwood tries a through ball, but Matthew Platt is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Dara Costelloe (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 22:31

    Now then how's it going, was chatting to Mickey and Tommy Allen the other night and that they think Bradford City are going up.

  • Comment posted by dave913, today at 22:27

    We are going up I say we are going up 👍

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient34218545212471
2Stevenage32179646281860
3Carlisle331610754342058
4Northampton331511746321456
5Stockport331661148311754
6Bradford32159840291154
7Salford341581148361253
8Mansfield32157105142952
9Sutton United33148113638-250
10Swindon32139104335848
11Barrow34146143741-448
12Tranmere34138133432247
13Doncaster32144143643-746
14Walsall31101383528743
15Wimbledon331012113536-142
16Grimsby30108123438-438
17Crewe32814102839-1138
18Newport32910133136-537
19Colchester3498173140-935
20Gillingham3289152137-1633
21Harrogate33710163851-1331
22Hartlepool34610183662-2628
23Crawley3168173453-1926
24Rochdale3457222752-2522
View full League Two table

