Gillingham 0-2 Bradford City

Match ends, Gillingham 0, Bradford City 2.
Bradford moved back into the League Two play-off places as Andy Cook scored his fifth goal in six games to help them beat in-form Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield.
Richie Smallwood's header midway through the first half opened the scoring for the away side, before Cook's sublime finish after the interval halted Gills' three-match winning streak.
A slick move involving David Tutonda and George Lapslie seven minutes in ended with Dom Jefferies shooting straight at Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis.
The visitors took the lead after 27 minutes when skipper Smallwood got the better of Cheye Alexander to head Brad Halliday's cross past Glenn Morris.
Jamie Walker's charging run through midfield saw him test Morris with a stinging drive from 25 yards approaching the break.
Cook capped an impressive performance by exquisitely dinking the ball over Morris to score his 18th league goal of the season four minutes after half-time.
Lapslie came the closest to scoring a consolation for the hosts, who fell to only their second defeat in nine games.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Morris
- 2Alexander
- 23Masterson
- 5Ehmer
- 3TutondaBooked at 66mins
- 49LapslieBooked at 90mins
- 8O'KeefeSubstituted forNicholsat 55'minutes
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forColemanat 71'minutes
- 16JefferiesSubstituted forAdelakunat 71'minutes
- 28HawkinsSubstituted forAbrahamsat 87'minutes
- 44O'Brien
Substitutes
- 4Wright
- 18Coleman
- 20Nichols
- 21Adelakun
- 25Turner
- 29Gbode
- 35Abrahams
Bradford
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5PlattBooked at 52mins
- 36Stubbs
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11GillieadSubstituted forOsadebeat 82'minutes
- 40Clayton
- 6Smallwood
- 10WalkerSubstituted forCrichlowat 71'minutes
- 9Cook
- 33CostelloeSubstituted forBanksat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Osadebe
- 12Banks
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 20Chapman
- 24Crichlow
- 35Kelly
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 6,276
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 0, Bradford City 2.
Post update
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City).
Post update
George Lapslie (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Banks (Bradford City).
Post update
Ethan Coleman (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
George Lapslie (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Brad Halliday (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by George Lapslie (Gillingham).
Post update
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by David Tutonda.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Scott Banks replaces Dara Costelloe.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Andy Cook (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Tristan Abrahams replaces Oliver Hawkins.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Osadebe (Bradford City).
Post update
David Tutonda (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Gillingham. David Tutonda tries a through ball, but Oliver Hawkins is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Bradford City. Richard Smallwood tries a through ball, but Matthew Platt is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Dara Costelloe (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Comments
Join the conversation