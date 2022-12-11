Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers0BurnleyBurnley2

Queens Park Rangers v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 3Dunne
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 22Paal
  • 17Dozzell
  • 15Field
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 14Thomas
  • 9Dykes
  • 7Willock

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 13Archer
  • 20Richards
  • 25Shodipo
  • 30Armstrong
  • 37Adomah

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 22da Silva
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 4Cork
  • 24Cullen
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 8Brownhill
  • 23Tella
  • 9Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 10Barnes
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Burnley 2. Ian Maatsen (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vitinho (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Tella.

  3. Post update

    Jordan Beyer (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Rodríguez.

  6. Post update

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Queens Park Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  9. Post update

    Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  11. Post update

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Dangerous play by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  13. Post update

    Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tim Iroegbunam (Queens Park Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).

  17. Post update

    Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ethan Laird.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  20. Post update

    Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22128241231844
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Preston229762221134
6Watford219662822633
7Millwall229582726132
8Reading22102102430-632
9QPR229492625131
10Swansea228772729-231
11Sunderland218672923630
12Middlesbrough228683127430
13Luton227962424030
14Birmingham227872320329
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17Rotherham226882629-326
18Stoke2275102429-526
19Cardiff2274111927-825
20Wigan2266102232-1024
21Hull2173112539-1424
22West Brom205872424023
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

