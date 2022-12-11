Queens Park Rangers v Burnley

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Burnley 2. Ian Maatsen (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dieng
- 27Laird
- 3Dunne
- 5Clarke-Salter
- 22Paal
- 17Dozzell
- 15Field
- 47Iroegbunam
- 14Thomas
- 9Dykes
- 7Willock
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 4Dickie
- 13Archer
- 20Richards
- 25Shodipo
- 30Armstrong
- 37Adomah
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 22da Silva
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 4Cork
- 24Cullen
- 7Gudmundsson
- 8Brownhill
- 23Tella
- 9Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 10Barnes
- 11Twine
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 17Manuel
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt saved. Vitinho (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Tella.
Post update
Jordan Beyer (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Rodríguez.
Post update
Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Post update
Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).
Post update
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dangerous play by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Post update
Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tim Iroegbunam (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).
Post update
Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ethan Laird.
Post update
Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).
Post update
Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report will appear here.
