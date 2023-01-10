Aldershot Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

AldershotAldershot Town19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|26
|18
|7
|1
|68
|24
|44
|61
|2
|Wrexham
|24
|17
|5
|2
|62
|20
|42
|56
|3
|Chesterfield
|23
|15
|4
|4
|49
|27
|22
|49
|4
|Woking
|25
|15
|4
|6
|45
|25
|20
|49
|5
|Barnet
|24
|12
|5
|7
|44
|41
|3
|41
|6
|Southend
|25
|10
|8
|7
|33
|21
|12
|38
|7
|Wealdstone
|25
|10
|7
|8
|32
|36
|-4
|37
|8
|Dag & Red
|23
|10
|5
|8
|37
|38
|-1
|35
|9
|Eastleigh
|26
|10
|5
|11
|32
|33
|-1
|35
|10
|Bromley
|23
|9
|7
|7
|32
|29
|3
|34
|11
|Solihull Moors
|24
|9
|6
|9
|36
|34
|2
|33
|12
|Altrincham
|25
|8
|9
|8
|37
|45
|-8
|33
|13
|Boreham Wood
|23
|8
|8
|7
|27
|24
|3
|32
|14
|York
|26
|8
|8
|10
|32
|30
|2
|32
|15
|Halifax
|25
|9
|5
|11
|24
|32
|-8
|32
|16
|Dorking
|27
|8
|6
|13
|44
|64
|-20
|30
|17
|Maidenhead United
|26
|8
|5
|13
|27
|37
|-10
|29
|18
|Yeovil
|24
|5
|12
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|27
|19
|Aldershot
|24
|8
|2
|14
|32
|42
|-10
|26
|20
|Oldham
|24
|6
|6
|12
|30
|40
|-10
|24
|21
|Gateshead
|25
|4
|10
|11
|31
|41
|-10
|22
|22
|Torquay
|26
|5
|7
|14
|29
|49
|-20
|22
|23
|Maidstone United
|27
|5
|6
|16
|31
|59
|-28
|21
|24
|Scunthorpe
|26
|4
|7
|15
|32
|53
|-21
|19
