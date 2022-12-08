Gillingham v Dagenham & Redbridge

David Tutonda (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Turner
- 4Wright
- 5Ehmer
- 23Baggott
- 3TutondaBooked at 21mins
- 6Williams
- 16Jefferies
- 22Green
- 21Adelakun
- 11Reeves
- 19Walker
Substitutes
- 2Alexander
- 7MacDonald
- 9Mandron
- 10Lee
- 12Mnoga
- 15Harriott
- 17Law
- 24Kashket
- 33Holtam
Dag & Red
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Justham
- 2Hare
- 5Onariase
- 16Phipps
- 4Rance
- 11Weston
- 12Robinson
- 8Sagaf
- 3Johnson
- 7Walker
- 24Morias
Substitutes
- 6Mussa
- 9McCallum
- 14Saunders
- 17Zouma
- 18Scott
- 21Longe-King
- 33Dixson
- 34Franz
- 36Bird
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohammed Sagaf.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Elliott Johnson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Walker (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Tutonda with a cross.
Post update
Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Williams (Gillingham).
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliot Justham.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Walker (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elkan Baggott (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Elliot Justham.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Walker (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.