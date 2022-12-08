Close menu
The FA Cup - Second Round - Replay
GillinghamGillingham0Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge1

Gillingham v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Turner
  • 4Wright
  • 5Ehmer
  • 23Baggott
  • 3TutondaBooked at 21mins
  • 6Williams
  • 16Jefferies
  • 22Green
  • 21Adelakun
  • 11Reeves
  • 19Walker

Substitutes

  • 2Alexander
  • 7MacDonald
  • 9Mandron
  • 10Lee
  • 12Mnoga
  • 15Harriott
  • 17Law
  • 24Kashket
  • 33Holtam

Dag & Red

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 2Hare
  • 5Onariase
  • 16Phipps
  • 4Rance
  • 11Weston
  • 12Robinson
  • 8Sagaf
  • 3Johnson
  • 7Walker
  • 24Morias

Substitutes

  • 6Mussa
  • 9McCallum
  • 14Saunders
  • 17Zouma
  • 18Scott
  • 21Longe-King
  • 33Dixson
  • 34Franz
  • 36Bird
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamDag & Red
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Booking

    David Tutonda (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Myles Weston (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by David Tutonda (Gillingham).

  4. Post update

    Myles Weston (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by David Tutonda (Gillingham).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohammed Sagaf.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Elliott Johnson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Walker (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Tutonda with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Williams (Gillingham).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliot Justham.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Walker (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elkan Baggott (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Elliot Justham.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Walker (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

