Goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon sensationally scored a dramatic equaliser for Partick Thistle against Cove Rangers

His manager didn't even want him to go forward for the corner. But Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon ended up scoring what his team-mates described as "the best header ever".

Sneddon piled into the Cove Rangers' box in stoppage time and leapt high into the air before sensationally glancing the ball home to salvage his team a point.

"It is just surreal, it hasn't quite sunk in yet," a stunned Sneddon told BBC Scotland.

"The goalie coach Kenny [Arthur]...I looked over to the bench and he was signalling me forward and I just went for it. We had nothing to lose at that stage in the game.

"I don't ever remember what I did. I think I started at the back post and just arched my way around the box for some reason and there was the ball and the rest was just a blur."

"The boys in there are saying it is the best header they have ever seen. It was in slow motion. I'm buzzing to watch it back."

Sneddon, 25, also produced a string of fine saves in the 1-1 draw at Cove in the Scottish Championship, keeping his team in the game before his unlikely equaliser.

Not bad for a player who has been in and out of the Thistle team this season.

Manager Ian McCall was absolutely thrilled with his goalkeeper, despite initially "hating" the idea of his number one charging forward.

"Most people would call me a dinosaur," McCall told BBC Scotland. "I hate seeing goalies go up but I didn't hate it after he scored.

"I'm over 40 years [in football] and I've never seen it, but I'm delighted it happened.

"It is fairy-tale stuff for him and he deserves it. He was terrific today and it was a great header. I can take nothing to do with it because I never told him to go forward."

The Thistle Twitter account posted Sneddon had earned them a point with his "first goal of the season". So can we expect more?

"Not at all far, too much running," Sneddon laughed. "I was absolutely knackered after that.

"I got up from all the celebrations and had to run 80 yards back to my goal and I was absolutely goosed. My legs will be feeling it. My days as a striker are finished. A cameo now and then will do.

"It was just one of those moments, you can't explain it, just crazy. I never thought something like this would happen, it will be something to look back on forever."