From the section Irish

Kris Lowe in action against Ballymena double goalscorer David McDaid

Crusaders beat Glentoran 3-2 to move second in the Irish Premiership table as Cliftonville were hammered 4-1 by Ballymena United.

Linfield saw off Carrick Rangers 3-1 to go third, with the Crues, Blues and Reds all five points behind leaders Larne, with the Glens now in fifth.

Crusaders' Chris Hegarty, Ballymena forward David McDaid and Linfield's Eetu Vertainen all scored two goals.

Coleraine beat Dungannon Swifts 2-0 in Saturday's other top flight match.

More to follow.