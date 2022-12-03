Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Bolton captain Ricardo Santos has made 21 appearances for the club this season

Bolton captain Ricardo Santos has received hospital treatment after suffering breathing difficulties following a virus, says boss Ian Evatt.

The 27-year-old defender missed Friday's 1-1 League One draw with Bristol Rovers after being taken to hospital on Thursday.

"Rico was hospitalised with a really bad viral infection and some pneumonia as well," Evatt said after the game.

"He has had a really difficult time with breathing."

Evatt added: "It happened so quickly that has rocked us all and worried us.

"He is our captain and our leader and we miss him immensely, but we will rally around him, rally around his wonderful family and do everything we can to make sure he makes a speedy recovery."