Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after picking up injuries in Brazil's 1-0 defeat by Cameroon on Friday.

The pair both sustained right knee injuries and underwent MRI scans on Saturday morning.

In a statement, Brazil's football association said it was "impossible" for them to participate any further in the tournament in Qatar.

Favourites Brazil play South Korea in the last 16 on Monday (19:00 GMT).

It is yet to be decided if Arsenal's Jesus and Telles - on loan at Sevilla from Manchester United - will remain in Qatar or return to their respective clubs for treatment.

More to follow.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds