Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0AldershotAldershot Town2

Solihull Moors v Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 11Barnett
  • 22Jones
  • 4Howe
  • 8Maycock
  • 15Smyth
  • 18Whelan
  • 9Dallas
  • 14Kelly

Substitutes

  • 6Gudger
  • 17Donawa
  • 19Cybulski
  • 30Shambrook
  • 31Brogan

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Davies
  • 3Harfield
  • 19Pendlebury
  • 16Jordan
  • 5Cordner
  • 4Partington
  • 20Klass
  • 23Glover
  • 9Effiong
  • 17Hutchinson

Substitutes

  • 11Panayiotou
  • 15Anderson
  • 18Abimbola
  • 27Willard
  • 31De Lacy-Turner
Referee:
Michael Barlow

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Aldershot Town 2. Inih Effiong (Aldershot Town).

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Aldershot Town 1. Inih Effiong (Aldershot Town).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County27188169254462
2Wrexham25185264214359
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield23154449272249
5Barnet2412574441341
6Southend25108733211238
7Dag & Red2411583938138
8Bromley2510783732537
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham269983946-736
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103636033
14York2688103230232
15Halifax2595112432-832
16Dorking2786134464-2030
17Aldershot2692153444-1029
18Maidenhead United2785142839-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2466123040-1024
21Gateshead25410113141-1022
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2756163159-2821
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC