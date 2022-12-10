Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Quarter-final
MoroccoMorocco1PortugalPortugal0

Morocco 1-0 Portugal: Youssef En-Nesyri scores winner to put African side into semis

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments871

Youssef En-Nesyri puts Morocco ahead
Youssef En-Nesyri scored his third World Cup goal

Morocco became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final and ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the first half, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball and heading in to spark pandemonium at Al Thumama Stadium.

The north African side's supporters populated most of the venue and joyously celebrated their breakthrough moment on the global stage.

Ronaldo came off the bench in the 50th minute to equal the men's all-time appearance record of 196 in international matches, but he could not drag his side back into the contest.

Morocco, who will face England or France in the last four, were happy to play on the counter and grabbed the opener just before the break when En-Nesyri headed in from Yahya Attiyat-Allah's cross.

Portugal skipper Bruno Fernandes came agonisingly close to levelling just minutes later but a brilliant individual effort struck the crossbar.

Decimated by injuries, Morocco sat back for the majority of the second half and Yassine Bounou brilliantly tipped over Joao Felix's drive - the closest they came to an equaliser.

Morocco striker Walid Cheddira was sent off for a second yellow card in eight minutes of additional time but Portugal could not find the equaliser as their last-four hopes were dashed.

Magnificent Moroccans make history

Three African sides had previously reached this stage of the World Cup but none had progressed any further. Until now.

The marvellous Moroccan players and fans rejoiced as En-Nesyri's header on 42 minutes proved to be the pivotal moment.

Fans whistled and jeered every pass the Portuguese players made and then the rowdiest section behind the goal seemed to suck the ball into the net.

Walid Regragui's side were missing West Ham's Nayef Aguerd, Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui and lost captain Romain Saiss to injury early in the second period.

But they defended resolutely and frustrated Portugal to keep their seventh clean sheet in eight games under their boss and have conceded just once in this tournament.

Morocco are a tough proposition and buoyed on by a partisan crowd in Doha, they will present a difficult challenge to whoever they face in the last four on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Bounou, earning his 50th cap, pushed away a header from Felix early on and a deflected strike flew narrowly over.

Morocco had carved out the better opportunities on the break but En-Nesyri sent two free headers off target and Sofiane Boufal's curler was straight at Costa.

In his desperation for an equaliser, Fernando Santos sent on Ronaldo early in the second half but the 37-year-old - who equalled Kuwait striker Bader Al-Mutawa's international caps record - found it difficult to make any impact.

Having seen rival Lionel Messi reach the semi-finals on Friday, Ronaldo could not do the same with his side on what is likely to be his final World Cup appearance, trudging down the tunnel in tears at full-time as his dream was over.

Line-ups

Morocco

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bono
  • 2Hakimi
  • 18El Yamiq
  • 6SaïssSubstituted forDariat 57'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 25Attiat-Allah
  • 8Ounahi
  • 4S Amrabat
  • 15AmallahSubstituted forCheddiraat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7ZiyechSubstituted forAboukhlalat 82'minutes
  • 19En-NesyriSubstituted forBenounat 65'minutes
  • 17BoufalSubstituted forJabraneat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hamdallah
  • 10Zaroury
  • 11Sabiri
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Chair
  • 14Aboukhlal
  • 16Ezzalzouli
  • 20Dari
  • 21Cheddira
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23El Khannouss
  • 24Benoun
  • 26Jabrane

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Diogo Costa
  • 2DalotSubstituted forRicardo Hortaat 79'minutes
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5GuerreiroSubstituted forCanceloat 51'minutes
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 18NevesSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 51'minutes
  • 25OtávioSubstituted forVitinhaat 69'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 26Gonçalo RamosSubstituted forRafael Leãoat 69'minutes
  • 11João Félix

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 6João Palhinha
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 9André Silva
  • 12
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15Rafael Leão
  • 16Vitinha
  • 17João Mário
  • 20Cancelo
  • 21Ricardo Horta
  • 23Nunes
  • 24António Silva
Referee:
Facundo Tello
Attendance:
44,198

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morocco 1, Portugal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morocco 1, Portugal 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rafael Leão with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yahya Attiat-Allah.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Badr Benoun.

  6. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Walid Cheddira (Morocco) for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    João Félix (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Walid Cheddira (Morocco).

  9. Booking

    Walid Cheddira (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Walid Cheddira (Morocco).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Morocco. Sofyan Amrabat tries a through ball, but Walid Cheddira is caught offside.

  14. Booking

    Vitinha (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Vitinha (Portugal).

  16. Post update

    Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jawad El Yamiq.

  18. Post update

    Vitinha (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Morocco).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Horta (Portugal).

