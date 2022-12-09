Grimsby Town v Tranmere Rovers

GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|20
|15
|3
|2
|33
|12
|21
|48
|2
|Stevenage
|20
|13
|4
|3
|31
|16
|15
|43
|3
|Northampton
|20
|11
|6
|3
|34
|20
|14
|39
|4
|Barrow
|20
|11
|1
|8
|27
|24
|3
|34
|5
|Carlisle
|20
|8
|9
|3
|31
|21
|10
|33
|6
|Bradford
|20
|9
|6
|5
|26
|20
|6
|33
|7
|Mansfield
|20
|10
|3
|7
|29
|27
|2
|33
|8
|Salford
|20
|9
|4
|7
|23
|18
|5
|31
|9
|Swindon
|20
|8
|7
|5
|24
|21
|3
|31
|10
|Walsall
|20
|8
|6
|6
|25
|17
|8
|30
|11
|Wimbledon
|20
|8
|5
|7
|25
|24
|1
|29
|12
|Stockport
|20
|8
|4
|8
|29
|22
|7
|28
|13
|Doncaster
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|27
|-4
|28
|14
|Tranmere
|20
|7
|6
|7
|19
|16
|3
|27
|15
|Crewe
|19
|6
|7
|6
|18
|22
|-4
|25
|16
|Grimsby
|19
|6
|6
|7
|20
|19
|1
|24
|17
|Sutton United
|20
|6
|5
|9
|18
|26
|-8
|23
|18
|Newport
|20
|6
|4
|10
|20
|23
|-3
|22
|19
|Crawley
|21
|5
|6
|10
|22
|32
|-10
|21
|20
|Harrogate
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|30
|-6
|19
|21
|Rochdale
|20
|4
|3
|13
|14
|29
|-15
|15
|22
|Hartlepool
|21
|3
|6
|12
|18
|39
|-21
|15
|23
|Colchester
|20
|3
|5
|12
|18
|28
|-10
|14
|24
|Gillingham
|20
|2
|8
|10
|6
|24
|-18
|14
