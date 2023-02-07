Close menu
League Two
CreweCrewe Alexandra0Leyton OrientLeyton Orient2

Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Richards
  • 33Robertson
  • 6Offord
  • 5McDonald
  • 3AdebisiSubstituted forAinleyat 84'minutes
  • 32AmooSubstituted forSambouat 45+3'minutes
  • 18Finnigan
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 16ColkettSubstituted forBrookat 67'minutes
  • 11Agyei
  • 20NevittBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 8Thomas
  • 10Ainley
  • 12Griffiths
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 17Brook
  • 19Sambou
  • 31Beadle

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2James
  • 19Beckles
  • 43Turns
  • 24Sweeney
  • 8Clay
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 11Archibald
  • 14MoncurSubstituted forPratleyat 73'minutes
  • 34SadlierSubstituted forSotiriouat 84'minutes
  • 23KelmanSubstituted forDrinanat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ogie
  • 6Thompson
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 16Drinan
  • 17Lyden
  • 18Pratley
  • 27Byrne
Referee:
Sam Allison
Attendance:
3,462

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Leyton Orient 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Leyton Orient 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Lachlan Brook.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).

  6. Post update

    Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bassala Sambou (Crewe Alexandra).

  8. Post update

    Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sean Robertson (Crewe Alexandra).

  10. Booking

    Elliott Nevitt (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Nevitt (Crewe Alexandra).

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).

  16. Post update

    Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruel Sotiriou.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ruel Sotiriou following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Luke Offord.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
View full League Two table

