Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Leyton Orient 2.
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Richards
- 33Robertson
- 6Offord
- 5McDonald
- 3AdebisiSubstituted forAinleyat 84'minutes
- 32AmooSubstituted forSambouat 45+3'minutes
- 18Finnigan
- 21Uwakwe
- 16ColkettSubstituted forBrookat 67'minutes
- 11Agyei
- 20NevittBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 8Thomas
- 10Ainley
- 12Griffiths
- 15O'Riordan
- 17Brook
- 19Sambou
- 31Beadle
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Vigouroux
- 2James
- 19Beckles
- 43Turns
- 24Sweeney
- 8Clay
- 15El Mizouni
- 11Archibald
- 14MoncurSubstituted forPratleyat 73'minutes
- 34SadlierSubstituted forSotiriouat 84'minutes
- 23KelmanSubstituted forDrinanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ogie
- 6Thompson
- 10Sotiriou
- 16Drinan
- 17Lyden
- 18Pratley
- 27Byrne
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
- Attendance:
- 3,462
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Leyton Orient 2.
Post update
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Lachlan Brook.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bassala Sambou (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sean Robertson (Crewe Alexandra).
Booking
Elliott Nevitt (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Nevitt (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Foul by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruel Sotiriou.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ruel Sotiriou following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Luke Offord.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
