League Two
StevenageStevenage15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: Lamex Stadium

Stevenage v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

Saturday 10th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20153233122148
2Stevenage20134331161543
3Northampton20116334201439
4Barrow2011182724334
5Carlisle2089331211033
6Bradford209652620633
7Mansfield2010372927233
8Salford209472318531
9Swindon208752421331
10Walsall208662517830
11Wimbledon208572524129
12Stockport208482922728
13Doncaster208482327-428
14Tranmere207671916327
15Crewe196761822-425
16Grimsby196672019124
17Sutton United206591826-823
18Newport2064102023-322
19Crawley2156102232-1021
20Harrogate2054112430-619
21Rochdale2043131429-1515
22Hartlepool2136121839-2115
23Colchester2035121828-1014
24Gillingham202810624-1814
