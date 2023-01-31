Close menu
League Two
SalfordSalford City19:45WalsallWalsall
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 16Galbraith
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 3Touray
  • 6Watt
  • 7Watson
  • 24Bolton
  • 38McLoughlin
  • 27Morton
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 9Hendry
  • 10Bailey
  • 18McAleny
  • 23Berkoe
  • 31Torrance
  • 99Barry

Walsall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 10Knowles
  • 24Low
  • 42Songo'o
  • 3Gordon
  • 16Maddox
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 19Matt

Substitutes

  • 11Williams
  • 12Smith
  • 14Comley
  • 18McEntee
  • 21Allen
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 31Willmott
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton27147642281449
4Carlisle27139543261748
5Salford2712693728942
6Swindon2711973628842
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow27124113232040
10Wimbledon2710983028239
11Sutton United28116112835-739
12Stockport261151035241138
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2410773022837
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Colchester2986152937-830
18Crewe247982028-830
19Newport2668122430-626
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC