Salford City v Walsall

SalfordSalford City19:45WalsallWalsall
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Cairns
- 16Galbraith
- 42Vassell
- 26Leak
- 3Touray
- 6Watt
- 7Watson
- 24Bolton
- 38McLoughlin
- 27Morton
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 8Lund
- 9Hendry
- 10Bailey
- 18McAleny
- 23Berkoe
- 31Torrance
- 99Barry
Walsall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Evans
- 2White
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 10Knowles
- 24Low
- 42Songo'o
- 3Gordon
- 16Maddox
- 9Wilkinson
- 19Matt
Substitutes
- 11Williams
- 12Smith
- 14Comley
- 18McEntee
- 21Allen
- 23Hutchinson
- 31Willmott
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
Match report to follow.