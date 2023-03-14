Close menu
League One
MorecambeMorecambe1CharltonCharlton Athletic4

Morecambe 1-4 Charlton Athletic

Charlton produced an excellent performance to demolish struggling Morecambe 4-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.

A brace from Corey Blackett-Taylor and goals from Miles Leaburn and Scott Fraser gave Dean Holden's side a convincing win in this League One clash.

Leaburn gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute when he volleyed neatly past Connor Ripley from eight yards out.

Four minutes later the visitors doubled their lead from another corner. The ball was floated to the far post for Ryan Inniss to head back across goal for Blackett-Taylor to volley home from close range.

Charlton made it 3-0 two minutes before the break when Tyreece Campbell's cross from the right found Blackett-Taylor, who got the wrong side of Dynel Simeu to score his second of the game.

Morecambe hit back just past the hour with a sweet strike from Donald Love but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Scott Fraser played a neat one-two on the edge of the area and slotted coolly past Ripley eight minutes later to complete the scoring.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ripley
  • 2Love
  • 5Rawson
  • 29Simeu
  • 4Gibson
  • 15WeirBooked at 51mins
  • 20Shaw
  • 10Hunter
  • 8Crowley
  • 25Mayor
  • 18Niasse

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 9Stockton
  • 12Smith
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 17Watts
  • 21Cooney
  • 22Austerfield

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 28Clare
  • 24Inniss
  • 6Hector
  • 3ThomasBooked at 24minsSubstituted forEgboat 83'minutes
  • 10MorganBooked at 74mins
  • 4DobsonSubstituted forKanuat 76'minutes
  • 21FraserSubstituted forHenryat 76'minutes
  • 43Campbell
  • 33LeaburnSubstituted forBonneat 76'minutes
  • 23Blackett-TaylorSubstituted forRak-Sakyiat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Wollacott
  • 8Bonne
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 18Egbo
  • 19Payne
  • 32Henry
  • 35Kanu
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morecambe 1, Charlton Athletic 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Charlton Athletic 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oumar Niasse (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Hunter.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Crowley (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Gibson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyreece Campbell.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Kanu (Charlton Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Farrend Rawson (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Aaron Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Donald Love (Morecambe).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Kanu (Charlton Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Dynel Simeu (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Inniss (Charlton Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Oumar Niasse (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Mandela Egbo replaces Terell Thomas because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Farrend Rawson (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Gibson with a cross following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Henry (Charlton Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Ashley Hunter (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyreece Campbell (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Kanu.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Inniss (Charlton Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Oumar Niasse (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 00:24

    Morecambe are finding it so tough in League 1.

  • Comment posted by sandiego, today at 00:23

    Tough result against a Charlton purposeful display of finishing which we need to achieve in the next two fixtures. Oxford and MKD represent an opportunity to go into April outside the drop zone. The schedule is rough then but all those fighting the drop are in the same boat so points are going to be hard to find. It's going to be a fight for survival. Go Shrimps.

  • Comment posted by dougie wonga, at 23:44 14 Mar

    A tough night to be a Morecambe fan, but at least Burton and Accrington didn't gain any ground on us tonight. Let's make some noise on Saturday and try to lift the players vs Oxford. Come on you Shrimps !

  • Comment posted by Stat Man, at 22:40 14 Mar

    Morecambe Vs Oxford Saturday is HUGE

    • Reply posted by The P-B Nemesis, at 23:10 14 Mar

      The P-B Nemesis replied:
      Chelsea and Everton fans may disagree - but - as a fellow Lg1 club supporter, I totally get where you’re coming from 👍

  • Comment posted by BMrider, at 22:02 14 Mar

    Okay Charlton, that's more like it.
    Now let's take 3 points off teams above us in the League...

  • Comment posted by eeknowsit, at 22:02 14 Mar

    Charltooooooooon

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, at 22:01 14 Mar

    Think the shrimps are now in massive danger of going down,I did say their home form would be crucial in their survival but they are now getting battered at home aswell as away batterings ,grim to say the least.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed34238361223977
2Plymouth36228663412274
3Ipswich362012470313972
4Barnsley34206855292666
5Derby361810859352464
6Bolton371891051302163
7Wycombe361861250341660
8Peterborough361831560471357
9Shrewsbury36167134739855
10Portsmouth361412104942754
11Exeter351210134745246
12Charlton361112135048245
13Lincoln City3591883335-245
14Bristol Rovers36129155058-845
15Port Vale36128163650-1444
16Fleetwood361013133738-143
17Cheltenham36117182946-1740
18Burton35108174468-2438
19Oxford Utd3699183848-1036
20Accrington35811163055-2535
21MK Dons3696213254-2233
22Morecambe37712183661-2533
23Cambridge3686222757-3030
24Forest Green3658232869-4123
View full League One table

