Morecambe 1-4 Charlton Athletic

Charlton produced an excellent performance to demolish struggling Morecambe 4-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.
A brace from Corey Blackett-Taylor and goals from Miles Leaburn and Scott Fraser gave Dean Holden's side a convincing win in this League One clash.
Leaburn gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute when he volleyed neatly past Connor Ripley from eight yards out.
Four minutes later the visitors doubled their lead from another corner. The ball was floated to the far post for Ryan Inniss to head back across goal for Blackett-Taylor to volley home from close range.
Charlton made it 3-0 two minutes before the break when Tyreece Campbell's cross from the right found Blackett-Taylor, who got the wrong side of Dynel Simeu to score his second of the game.
Morecambe hit back just past the hour with a sweet strike from Donald Love but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Scott Fraser played a neat one-two on the edge of the area and slotted coolly past Ripley eight minutes later to complete the scoring.
Line-ups
Morecambe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ripley
- 2Love
- 5Rawson
- 29Simeu
- 4Gibson
- 15WeirBooked at 51mins
- 20Shaw
- 10Hunter
- 8Crowley
- 25Mayor
- 18Niasse
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 9Stockton
- 12Smith
- 14Gnahoua
- 17Watts
- 21Cooney
- 22Austerfield
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 28Clare
- 24Inniss
- 6Hector
- 3ThomasBooked at 24minsSubstituted forEgboat 83'minutes
- 10MorganBooked at 74mins
- 4DobsonSubstituted forKanuat 76'minutes
- 21FraserSubstituted forHenryat 76'minutes
- 43Campbell
- 33LeaburnSubstituted forBonneat 76'minutes
- 23Blackett-TaylorSubstituted forRak-Sakyiat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Wollacott
- 8Bonne
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 18Egbo
- 19Payne
- 32Henry
- 35Kanu
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
