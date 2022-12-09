Close menu
League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Stadium mk

Milton Keynes Dons v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich21136240202045
2Plymouth20134339241543
3Sheff Wed20125335161941
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton209652317633
6Peterborough21101103526931
7Derby198652316730
8Portsmouth187832620629
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Wycombe208482724328
11Shrewsbury217682022-227
12Exeter207583230226
13Lincoln City196852123-226
14Oxford Utd206772622425
15Bristol Rovers206773134-325
16Cheltenham197481621-525
17Charlton205963028224
18Fleetwood2041152120123
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2062121932-1320
21Forest Green2045111839-2117
22MK Dons1943121829-1115
23Burton2036112641-1515
24Morecambe202991631-1515
View full League One table

