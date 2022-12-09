Middlesbrough v Luton Town

Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|21
|11
|8
|2
|40
|23
|17
|41
|2
|Sheff Utd
|21
|11
|5
|5
|35
|19
|16
|38
|3
|Blackburn
|21
|12
|0
|9
|24
|22
|2
|36
|4
|Watford
|21
|9
|6
|6
|28
|22
|6
|33
|5
|Norwich
|21
|9
|5
|7
|29
|23
|6
|32
|6
|QPR
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|24
|2
|31
|7
|Millwall
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|25
|1
|31
|8
|Swansea
|21
|8
|7
|6
|27
|28
|-1
|31
|9
|Preston
|21
|8
|7
|6
|18
|20
|-2
|31
|10
|Sunderland
|21
|8
|6
|7
|29
|23
|6
|30
|11
|Luton
|21
|7
|9
|5
|23
|22
|1
|30
|12
|Coventry
|19
|8
|5
|6
|21
|18
|3
|29
|13
|Reading
|21
|9
|2
|10
|23
|30
|-7
|29
|14
|Birmingham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|23
|20
|3
|28
|15
|Middlesbrough
|21
|7
|6
|8
|29
|26
|3
|27
|16
|Rotherham
|21
|6
|8
|7
|25
|26
|-1
|26
|17
|Stoke
|21
|7
|4
|10
|22
|27
|-5
|25
|18
|Bristol City
|21
|6
|6
|9
|27
|29
|-2
|24
|19
|Cardiff
|21
|7
|3
|11
|17
|25
|-8
|24
|20
|Hull
|21
|7
|3
|11
|25
|39
|-14
|24
|21
|West Brom
|20
|5
|8
|7
|24
|24
|0
|23
|22
|Wigan
|21
|6
|5
|10
|21
|31
|-10
|23
|23
|Blackpool
|21
|6
|4
|11
|24
|33
|-9
|22
|24
|Huddersfield
|20
|5
|4
|11
|19
|26
|-7
|19
