England beat Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England will take on holders France in a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final meeting after beating Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 on Sunday.

You can listen and follow that quarter-final tie live across the BBC. Here's everything you need to know before the game:

When do England play next?

England play France on Saturday, 10 December at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

What time do England play?

England's last-eight tie kicks off at 19:00 GMT - 22:00 local time in Qatar.

What TV channel is England v France on?

The UK TV broadcaster for England's quarter-final match with France, as with the other last-eight ties, is yet to be confirmed.

Is England v France on the radio?

England's quarter-final is on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. World Cup coverage begins at 12:00 GMT including commentary on Saturday's earlier quarter-final at 15:00 GMT.

How else can I follow England's quarter-final?

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentary of England's tie with France. There will also be a live text providing pre-match news throughout the day.

How to follow the other quarter-finals on the BBC

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will provide coverage of all four quarter-final games.

For TV and iPlayer the BBC will show two quarter-final ties live. Highlights of non-live games and selected replayed matches will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Fans will also be able to watch highlights of every match and all the goals on TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

There will also be live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app for all last-eight ties.

