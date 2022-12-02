Close menu

Phil Foden: England forward ready to grasp World Cup opportunities after 'mixed bag' start

England forward Phil Foden says his World Cup has been a "mixed bag" but believes he has a chance of starting England's last-16 clash with Senegal.

Foden scored in England's 3-0 Group B win against Wales, having missed his side's goalless draw with the USA.

"It has been up and down," the Manchester City forward told BBC TV.

"[I am] disappointed not to start more games but it is part of the tournament. I am a team player and when I get the opportunities I'll take them."

Foden has scored nine goals and assisted twice in 22 appearances for his club and country this season.

He came on as a 71st-minute substitute in England's opener with Iran and played all 90 minutes against Wales.

"I had seen a lot of media attention towards me to start, it is hard to get away from that," he added.

"There is a lot [of competition]. [Bukayo] Saka has done well and scored in the first game, [Marcus] Rashford has scored and did very well against Wales.

"Everyone is scoring and everyone has proved a point so it will be a headache for Gareth [Southgate] to pick the team for the next game.

"[Scoring against Wales was] definitely up there for one of the best feelings in my career so far, a special moment.

"I think I have every chance to start next match. I played well against Wales but we will have to see what happens."

England manager Southgate praised the 22-year-old and also stressed he is not worried about captain Harry Kane's goalless start to the tournament.

"For Phil it was great he got his goal, a special moment for a start but also it means that all of our attacking players bar Harry have scored. That means there is one coming for Harry," Southgate told BBC TV.

'We've been working on penalties for a while'

England face Senegal after qualifying for the knockout stage as Group B winners.

Senegal progressed from the group stage for only the second time after a 2-1 win over Ecuador on Tuesday, to finish second behind Netherlands in Group A.

"They are playing with confidence, they are African champions," added Southgate.

"They are well organised and they have good individual players. They have speed on the transitions, not a dissimilar test from the USA. I think it will be that sort of athleticism we will face, definitely."

At this stage four years ago England won their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout to beat Colombia and advance to the quarter-finals.

Their latest shootout, though, ended in defeat - an agonising loss to Italy in the final of the European Championship at Wembley last year.

Southgate admits the squad have been focusing on their spot-kicks in training.

"We were not moving far from what we did, but there are some things we thought we could nail down even tighter and we have been working on that for a while," he said.

"There is a balance of not making that a bigger drama than it needs to be but, at the same time, making sure we are prepared."

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Pele, today at 09:19

    Hope Southgate hasn't been showing players how to take a penalty in training ...

  • Comment posted by trewo, today at 09:18

    "Saka"? "Rashford"?

    Is "Phil" not on first name terms with his teammates?

    Is there animosity in the England camp?

    • Reply posted by MarkO1878, today at 09:20

      MarkO1878 replied:
      You sound like a bbc journo, trying to Create a story out of nothing.

  • Comment posted by Josh, today at 09:17

    Same XI as last game. Foden has something special ahead of sterling. Rashford and Saka carry enough quality out wide.

  • Comment posted by Rebelyell, today at 09:17

    Looks like a Star Trek extra just saying lol

  • Comment posted by Dimmock, today at 09:16

    I swear Foden and some of the others ran over Southgates cat given how little he seems to value them.

  • Comment posted by Ivor Keyboard, today at 09:15

    I would go with the same starting XI against Wales. What we really need is for our bench to maintain and enhance pressure when they do come on.

    Not sure what to expect from Senegal though.

  • Comment posted by Timmah, today at 09:15

    Foden on the left. Rashford on the right. Both have earned it.

    Grealish and Saka as impact subs.

    Sterling as backup.

  • Comment posted by azza, today at 09:15

    Be waiting till after xmas lad

  • Comment posted by Razza, today at 09:14

    Foden seems like a good player, however I do wish he would do something about his hair.

    Senegal will be tough opposition, Rice was a little less than bright to say teams should fear England, if they lose tomorrow he will looked at in the same way as someone missing a penalty.

    England players let the goals do the talking, not running the mouths, goals are more difficult than hot air

    • Reply posted by MarkO1878, today at 09:18

      MarkO1878 replied:
      Yea, his hair. So important, couldn’t possibly walk round with a short back and sides playing the game he loves for his country!

  • Comment posted by CmonTim, today at 09:14

    Foden will be benched again. Saka is a better player in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 09:14

    Lol Foden is OK, but he ain't No Mbappe 🤣

    • Reply posted by CmonTim, today at 09:18

      CmonTim replied:
      Mbappe might not look as good when he goes up against Maguire in the QF!

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 09:13

    Foden should have started from day 1. Was a no brained. Our most talented exciting young attacker. I guess cautious Southgate held back. Southgate needs to be bolder. Don't be fooled by that win against a poor Wales side. We need Southgate to encourage the lads to have a go and attack. Tough test but think we can negotiate this. No Mane is a shame for the game but helps our chances

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 09:11

    He must start, he is better than Sterling and Saka

    • Reply posted by azza, today at 09:16

      azza replied:
      Im thinking more instead of mount

