Celtic captain Callum McGregor will be "ready to go" when the Scottish Premiership returns after the World Cup break, says manager Ange Postecoglou.

McGregor, 29, has been missing since the start of October after picking up a knee injury against RB Leipzig.

Celtic, who have a nine-point lead in the Premiership, face Aberdeen on 17 December.

"He can't wait to get cracking," Postecoglou said. "He's ready to go and it will be great to have him back.

"Credit to the team. People stepped up, they needed to. He's [McGregor] such an influential player on and off the field.

"Cameron [Carter-Vickers] did a fantastic job stepping in as captain alongside Joe Hart. Both of them really filled that void.

"To have him back will be brilliant not just for us as a team but the whole club."

Celtic players Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis have both been linked with moves away from the club in January, while Canada right-back Alistair Johnston has been reported to be coming in.

Postecoglou did not mention any players by name, adding: "Ultimately what I deal with is what I see every day, every player trains and presents himself here and that's what I deal with.

"If I see there is any shift there, if people are not happy or have got some issues, then I will deal with it.

"Right now all I see is the players in training and committed to us as a football club and that is all that concerns me.

"We want to be active [in January] and we're constantly looking for opportunities. Every transfer window is an opportunity to get stronger.

"That doesn't always mean bringing in players, sometimes it just means not losing our best players."