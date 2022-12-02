Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Gareth Ainsworth (left) and Danny Cowley will be interviewed at half-time and during the second half of the Wycombe v Portsmouth game

Sunday's League One fixture between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth is set to be a unique "access all areas" game including on-pitch audio.

The two teams will also allow cameras into the dressing room and the managers will be interviewed during the game.

"We're open to this sort of thing and it'll be interesting to see what they come up with," Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said.

"Sky have said, 'We need more in-depth footage and more access to things.'"

Ainsworth added: "They're testing the water with us, two young-ish managers.

"The way the world's going, you look at the World Cup and the social media and the content and even our own website and Wycombe TV, it's important for you to keep up with the trends and give people what they want."

The aim of the lunchtime kick-off at Adams Park is to bring TV viewers more insight into what happens on matchdays inside the team camp.

As well as manager interviews, dressing room footage, and on-pitch audio, "club personnel" will perform co-commentary duties.

There will also be a closer look at the role of the referee and his assistants in the lead-up to the game and on the day itself.

If successful, Sky say it could be implemented more often and in higher leagues.

'Nothing to hide'

Both Ainsworth and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley had to give their consent to Sky's enhanced coverage, with Ainsworth admitting that he did refuse some of the things that the broadcaster wanted to do.

From Cowley's point of view he is not worried about giving away any secrets of what goes on in the dressing room.

"For us, it's a way to work with them (Sky)," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"There are a few unique ideas and I understand why they are looking to do this at this level of football.

"If we can give our supporters and the general public some interesting access, we don't have anything to hide and we're open-minded."