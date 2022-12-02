Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has scored in each of his side's matches so far at the World Cup

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

The BBC will show the Netherlands' game against USA and Argentina's match with Australia on Saturday as part of its four games from the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

England play Senegal in the last 16 at 19:00 GMT on Sunday, 4 December and that game will be on ITV.

The Netherlands v USA on Saturday (15:00 GMT) will air on the BBC before Argentina play Australia (19:00 GMT).

Further details on the remaining matches have yet to be announced.

The BBC will air its four last-16 ties on TV and iPlayer, while BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will provide live commentary on each of the eight games.

Highlights of non-live games and selected replayed matches will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

