Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Hakim Ziyech scored the only goal for Chelsea in their last FA Cup tie against Manchester City, played at an empty Wembley Stadium during lockdown, in the 2020-21 semi-finals

Chelsea's FA Cup third-round tie at Premier League champions Manchester City will be shown live on the BBC.

The match on 8 January will be the first time the two sides have met in the FA Cup since Chelsea's semi-final victory in the 2020-21 season.

Newcastle United's trip to League One Sheffield Wednesday will also be broadcast live across the BBC.

There will also be live commentary on selected ties on BBC Radio 5 Live over the weekend, from 6 to 9 January.

Both live matches on the BBC will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as on the BBC Sport website, which will also feature live text updates, video clips and reports across the FA Cup third-round weekend.

FA Cup third round televised games

Friday, 6 January

Manchester United v Everton (20:00 GMT) on ITV 1, UTV, STV, ITVX and STV Player

Saturday, 7 January

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00 GMT) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00 GMT) on ITV 4, UTV and ITVX

Sunday, 8 January

Cardiff City v Leeds United (14:00 GMT) on ITV 1, UTV, STV, ITVX and STV Player

Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30 GMT) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Monday, 9 January

Oxford United v Arsenal (20:00 GMT) on ITV 1, UTV, STV, ITVX and STV Player