FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Manchester City v Chelsea third-round tie
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Chelsea's FA Cup third-round tie at Premier League champions Manchester City will be shown live on the BBC.
The match on 8 January will be the first time the two sides have met in the FA Cup since Chelsea's semi-final victory in the 2020-21 season.
Newcastle United's trip to League One Sheffield Wednesday will also be broadcast live across the BBC.
There will also be live commentary on selected ties on BBC Radio 5 Live over the weekend, from 6 to 9 January.
Both live matches on the BBC will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as on the BBC Sport website, which will also feature live text updates, video clips and reports across the FA Cup third-round weekend.
FA Cup third round televised games
Friday, 6 January
Manchester United v Everton (20:00 GMT) on ITV 1, UTV, STV, ITVX and STV Player
Saturday, 7 January
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00 GMT) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00 GMT) on ITV 4, UTV and ITVX
Sunday, 8 January
Cardiff City v Leeds United (14:00 GMT) on ITV 1, UTV, STV, ITVX and STV Player
Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30 GMT) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Monday, 9 January
Oxford United v Arsenal (20:00 GMT) on ITV 1, UTV, STV, ITVX and STV Player