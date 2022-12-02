Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Lawwell presided over a long period of success while chief executive

Former chief executive Peter Lawwell will return to Celtic as non-executive chairman at the start of 2023.

Lawwell, who was chief executive for almost 18 years before standing down last summer, will take over when current chairman Ian Bankier retires.

During the 63-year-old's time as chief executive Celtic won 29 trophies.

"As a lifelong Celtic supporter it is a great privilege to be asked to take up the position, having been part of our club for nearly 18 years," he said.

"These are exciting times for the club and I look forward to contributing to the success. Our objective as ever will be to grow and further develop the club across all areas.

"I will be offering my support and guidance to the board and executive management team to ensure that we continue to drive the club forward and protect and promote the interests of our supporters."

Celtic won 13 league titles and an unprecedented Quadruple Treble during Lawwell's period as chief executive and his return has been welcomed by manager Ange Postecoglou.

"It is fantastic news for the club. He was instrumental in bringing me to Celtic," said the Australian.

"I know the love he has for the club and I know that his wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable to us all as we move forward together."

More to follow.