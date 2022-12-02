Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Lawwell presided over a long period of success while chief executive

Former chief executive Peter Lawwell will return to Celtic as non-executive chairman at the start of 2023.

The 63-year-old, who was chief executive for almost 18 years before standing down last summer, will succeed the retiring Ian Bankier.

Celtic won 29 trophies including the unprecedented 'quadruple treble' during Lawwell's time as chief executive.

"As a lifelong Celtic supporter it is a great privilege to be asked to take up the position," he said.

"These are exciting times for the club and I look forward to contributing to the success.

"I will be offering my support and guidance to the board and executive management team to ensure we continue to drive the club forward and protect and promote the interests of our supporters."

Celtic won 13 league titles as well as the 'quadruple treble' - a dozen domestic trophies in succession - when Lawwell was chief executive and his return has been welcomed by manager Ange Postecoglou.

"It is fantastic news for the club. He was instrumental in bringing me to Celtic," said the Australian.

"I know the love he has for the club and I know his wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable to us all as we move forward together."

Celtic's principal shareholder Dermot Desmond said Lawwell was the "outstanding candidate" to succeed Bankier.

"Peter is a man of the highest quality, someone who has served the club already with real commitment and expertise," said Desmond.

"He is perfectly placed to work with the board to ensure we continue to compete in Scottish and European football and to manage the challenges and opportunities in a European context."