Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Williamson and Rafaelle Souza both spent two months sidelined by foot injuries

England captain Leah Williamson has returned to the Arsenal squad after two months out with a foot injury.

The centre-back sustained the injury during international training at the beginning of October and was ruled out of friendlies against the United States and Czech Republic.

Williamson, 25, also missed November's fixtures against Japan and Norway.

Brazilian defender Rafaelle Souza, 31, is also back in the matchday squad, having been out with a fractured foot.

Arsenal host Everton in the Women's Super League (WSL) at Meadow Park on Saturday.

Coach Jonas Eidevall did not confirm whether Williamson would start, but said that she is in the matchday squad and available for selection.

"It helps us a lot because we get two more players of very high quality into our environment," said Eidevall.

"That will boost any team and it certainly does for us. Leah is very motivated to get back onto the pitch and to help the team achieve things."