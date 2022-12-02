National League news - December 2022

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

2 December

Chesterfield goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons has signed a contract extension until the end of the season.

The former Weymouth and Notts County keeper, 28, has played 12 times for the Spireites in 2022-23.