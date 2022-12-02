Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes says there is real vision and drive to make the club great

Portsmouth's sporting director Richard Hughes says the League One club is only planning some small changes to the squad in the new year.

The 34-year-old was appointed to the role in October and has been working in all areas of operation at the club.

"We've been working diligently towards January," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"We've got a clear picture of where we want to improve. It won't be a massive overhaul of the squad, it will be a little tweak."

Hughes arrived at Portsmouth from fellow League One side Forest Green Rovers where he was their head of recruitment and director of football.

He previously worked for Stoke and Burnley as a scout and analyst and believes his varied background can help Pompey take on one of its biggest challenges.

"Recruitment is very difficult. It's the most forward facing thing, the most talked about, and everyone has an opinion on it - it brings a lot of noise," Hughes added.

"I'll be very hands-on with recruitment. A big part of it is understanding what makes a successful player for this team. I'll be at a few of our games but my skills and expertise can be best used elsewhere watching different teams and other players.

"We have to make sure the ones [players] we bring in are right for us and that's where all our skills and expertise come into play."

'There is so much potential'

Portsmouth are seventh in League One and have played two fewer games than most of the teams higher up the table.

Danny Cowley's side are undefeated in nine matches in all competitions.

Hughes says he has been impressed with the entire team of staff at Fratton Park since his arrival but believes every department can be improved.

"I've been blown away by the lengths that everyone across the club will go to to achieve results. We have a lot of forward thinkers with ideas and there's lots of brilliant things going on," he added.

"All areas need improvement though and that's not a cop out. We know where we are as an organisation and a football club and we know in every department we can get better whether that's sports science, analysis, medicine or recruitment, we want to drive forward.

"There's a real vision to make this club great again - there is so much potential."

Championship football is 'everyone's aim'

Hughes' role requires him to work collaboratively with everyone at Pompey from the scientists to the groundsman.

No partnership is more important than his one with manager Cowley who is pushing for promotion in his second full season.

"When I arrived and spoke to Danny I explained that I was here to help him," he added. "We are fortunate that the coaching staff are super diligent but they are restricted in where they can get to.

"So Danny needed to trust that I can be an extension of his eyes and ears. Likewise I need to trust him that when we get the chance to go and watch players, we can go and have a good conversation about that.

"We want to get promoted but we want to do that organically and when we are ready to be promoted - so we can hold-our-own in the Championship, that's everyone's aim."