FIFA World Cup - Quarter-final
CroatiaCroatia1BrazilBrazil1
Croatia win 4-2 on penalties

World Cup 2022: Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 pens): Tite's men knocked out

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments1180

Neymar scores against Croatia
Neymar scored his 77th goal for Brazil

Tournament favourites Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties as Croatia kept their nerve to edge through to the semi-finals.

Croatia, beaten finalists four years ago, scored with all four of their spot-kicks as Rodrygo - taking his team's first kick - was denied by the brilliant Dominik Livakovic and Marquinhos' crucial fourth effort struck the post.

As the ball hit the foot of the woodwork and bounced away, Croatia's team sprinted to celebrate with their goalkeeper, while the Brazil players hit the turf, knowing their dream of a sixth crown had come to an end.

After an engrossing 90 minutes, Tite's men thought they had won it in extra time when Neymar scored a thumping effort to equal Brazil's 'official' men's goalscoring record.

But substitute Bruno Petkovic had other ideas, stroking in a 116th-minute equaliser with Croatia's first shot on target in the match to take the game to the nerve-shredding shootout.

And it was the European side who emerged victorious once more, having done so by the same method against Japan in the last 16, to set up a semi-final meeting with the Netherlands or Argentina on Tuesday.

Croatia show endurance to stun favourites

This wasn't in the script.

Brazil were supposed to dance through to the last four in their quest for another star on their shirt but their hopes were ended in the cruellest fashion.

Neymar, who scored his 77th international goal to equal Pele's official mark, now shares a record recognised by Fifa but not the national team - as they also counted goals netted by their three-time World Cup winner in friendlies against club sides.

And the Paris St-Germain forward will not get the opportunity to surpass the legend at this tournament, as Brazil suffered woe against a European nation once again. Since beating Germany in the 2002 final, they have been knocked out of five successive World Cups by a team from Europe.

This was supposed to be Neymar's moment, standing up for his side when they needed him most with a clinical finish to complete a slick team move, but he was left in tears after the shootout.

He should have won it for them in normal time but neither he nor Lucas Paqueta could find a way past the inspired Livakovic, who made a total of 11 saves, the most by a goalkeeper at this tournament.

Though most were routine, Livakovic had to be in the right place at the right time to make the stop and he certainly was with Brazil's first penalty, diving the right way to push out Rodrygo's strike.

Croatia are a well-organised and stubborn outfit, but they did not managed a shot on target until four minutes from the end of extra time, as Petkovic's side-footer beat Alisson.

Zlatko Dalic's men displayed their mental fortitude and powers of endurance once more to go through - as eight of their past nine knockout matches at major tournaments have now ticked into extra time.

Once this one went to penalties, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, the evergreen Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic were all successful with their efforts to take Croatia through to their third World Cup semi-final.

Player of the match

ModricLuka Modric

with an average of 8.67

Croatia

  1. Squad number10Player nameModric
    Average rating

    8.67

  2. Squad number1Player nameLivakovic
    Average rating

    8.62

  3. Squad number22Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    8.42

  4. Squad number20Player nameGvardiol
    Average rating

    8.18

  5. Squad number16Player namePetkovic
    Average rating

    7.99

  6. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    7.95

  7. Squad number4Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    7.82

  8. Squad number6Player nameLovren
    Average rating

    7.78

  9. Squad number11Player nameBrozovic
    Average rating

    7.75

  10. Squad number18Player nameOrsic
    Average rating

    7.71

  11. Squad number7Player nameMajer
    Average rating

    7.69

  12. Squad number13Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    7.64

  13. Squad number9Player nameKramaric
    Average rating

    7.62

  14. Squad number17Player nameBudimir
    Average rating

    7.59

  15. Squad number15Player namePasalic
    Average rating

    7.57

  16. Squad number19Player nameSosa
    Average rating

    7.54

Brazil

  1. Squad number5Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    5.72

  2. Squad number3Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.69

  3. Squad number10Player nameNeymar
    Average rating

    5.65

  4. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    5.49

  5. Squad number20Player nameVinícius Júnior
    Average rating

    5.23

  6. Squad number7Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    5.22

  7. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.17

  8. Squad number19Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    5.10

  9. Squad number14Player nameÉder Militão
    Average rating

    5.06

  10. Squad number2Player nameDanilo
    Average rating

    4.88

  11. Squad number11Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    4.82

  12. Squad number4Player nameMarquinhos
    Average rating

    4.81

  13. Squad number21Player nameRodrygo
    Average rating

    4.51

  14. Squad number25Player namePedro
    Average rating

    4.46

  15. Squad number6Player nameAlex Sandro
    Average rating

    4.26

  16. Squad number8Player nameFred
    Average rating

    4.22

Line-ups

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Livakovic
  • 22Juranovic
  • 6Lovren
  • 20Gvardiol
  • 19SosaSubstituted forBudimirat 110'minutes
  • 10Modric
  • 11BrozovicBooked at 31minsSubstituted forOrsicat 114'minutes
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forMajerat 105'minutes
  • 15PasalicSubstituted forVlasicat 72'minutes
  • 9KramaricSubstituted forPetkovicat 72'minutesBooked at 117mins
  • 4Perisic

Substitutes

  • 2Stanisic
  • 3Barisic
  • 5Erlic
  • 7Majer
  • 12Grbic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Livaja
  • 16Petkovic
  • 17Budimir
  • 18Orsic
  • 21Vida
  • 23Ivusic
  • 24Sutalo
  • 25Sucic
  • 26Jakic

Brazil

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Alisson
  • 14MilitãoSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 105'minutes
  • 4MarquinhosBooked at 77mins
  • 3Thiago Silva
  • 2DaniloBooked at 25mins
  • 7Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forFredat 105'minutes
  • 5CasemiroBooked at 68mins
  • 11RaphinhaSubstituted forAntonyat 56'minutes
  • 10Neymar
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forPedroat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Alex Sandro
  • 8Fred
  • 12Weverton
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 15Fabinho
  • 17Bruno Guimarães
  • 19Antony
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Éverton Ribeiro
  • 23Ederson
  • 24Bremer
  • 25Pedro
  • 26Martinelli
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
43,893

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamBrazil
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away11
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home22
Away24

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Croatia 1(4), Brazil 1(2).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Croatia 1(4), Brazil 1(2).

  3. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Croatia 1(4), Brazil 1(2). Marquinhos (Brazil) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Croatia 1(4), Brazil 1(2). Mislav Orsic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Croatia 1(3), Brazil 1(2). Pedro (Brazil) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Croatia 1(3), Brazil 1(1). Luka Modric (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Croatia 1(2), Brazil 1(1). Casemiro (Brazil) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Croatia 1(2), Brazil 1. Lovro Majer (Croatia) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! Rodrygo (Brazil) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Croatia 1(1), Brazil 1. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  11. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Croatia 1, Brazil 1.

  12. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Croatia 1, Brazil 1.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Fred (Brazil).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Casemiro (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).

  17. Post update

    Antony (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Dejan Lovren (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Pedro (Brazil).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lovro Majer (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.

  • Comment posted by BSUB, today at 17:53

    Justice done for ensuring arrogance and showboating fail to prevail.

    • Reply posted by Anon2021, today at 17:56

      Anon2021 replied:
      Yessssss

  • Comment posted by JayJay, today at 17:51

    Dance and Disrespect - Get Banged!

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 17:55

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by muz2549, today at 17:53

    I'm so glad brazil are out, the bbc seriously thought that they where the only team in the competition.
    Well done Croatia, played with no fear

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 17:57

      big G replied:
      Played with no fear of scoring more like 🤦

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:51

    BBC’s Neymar love comes to an end..

    Give it a rest for 4 years now 😂 😂

    • Reply posted by Ashley Choudry, today at 17:59

      Ashley Choudry replied:
      They are way more obsessed with Messi than Neymar 🙄

  • Comment posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 17:55

    The samba dancing diva divers are OUT!
    GOOD RIDDANCE!!!! 😂🤣😂🤣

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 17:57

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Neymar, hahaha ! 🤡

  • Comment posted by Daventry pirate , today at 17:53

    Brilliant from such a small nation. They never know when they're beat.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:59

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Beazil is not dancing anymore. Brazil is not dancing anymore

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 17:52

    BBC in mourning.

    • Reply posted by 4ever in our shadow , today at 17:56

      4ever in our shadow replied:
      🤣🤣
      🇧🇷✈️👋🏻👋🏻

  • Comment posted by TheGrinch, today at 17:55

    Fred before the game, "I want a Brazil v Argentina semifinal. I want confusion, turmoil, a Neymar nutmeg, Messi crying.” Next time have some respect for your current opponents, brilliant from Croatia.
    Also Neymar is a selfish, attention-seeking individual who cares more about personal glory than the success of his country. Trying to take the winning penalty, instead of helping his nation.

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, today at 18:00

      squarewindow replied:
      Lol Fred

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 17:53

    No dancing for Naymar and co tonight 😉

    • Reply posted by originalinvincbles1889, today at 18:02

      originalinvincbles1889 replied:
      They're saving themselves for the next series of "Strictly"

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 17:53

    Brazil have danced their way out of the world cup. Seemed like they spent more time practicing dancing routines than penalty kicks. Congrats Croatia. Always good when the bookmakers are proven wrong.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 18:12

      Footy_fan replied:
      It’s laughable but you have to agree, the Brazilian song and dance show by players and fans does lift the spirits of every World Cup

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 17:54

    That’ll break the BBC hyperbole generator.

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 17:55

      jason replied:
      If Holland beat Argentina and England beat France the BBC will be in total meltdown haha

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 17:52

    There is going to be loads of dancing on the streets of Croatia tonight and beyond.
    Samba included!
    Well played Croatia!!

    • Reply posted by James, today at 18:01

      James replied:
      Cherno Samba I hope? If you know, you know...;)

  • Comment posted by greenster, today at 17:54

    Ha ha ha! Just amazing Croatia! You could hear the audible disappointment in Jenas’ voice when they equalised. The bias at the BBC is just pathetic. Now let’s hope Holland knock out Argentina so we don’t have another Messi love in from the pundits…

    • Reply posted by Oedipus Rex, today at 18:00

      Oedipus Rex replied:
      Hear, hear on the punditry and Argentina result.

  • Comment posted by Flowforth, today at 17:54

    That will teach all the pundits. This Brazil team was arrogant and mentally weak. They did the Samba too early and all the so-called 'experts' handed the cup to them. Croatia did them a treat!

    • Reply posted by AceModFace, today at 17:58

      AceModFace replied:
      Agreed and it's one less team/star player for the commentators to sycophantically kiss the ring of!

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 17:56

    The Brazilians clearly in pain but not as much as us, having to sit through 120 minutes of Jermaine Jenas commentary.

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 17:58

      jason replied:
      Let’s hope Holland beat Argentina and England beat france and the BBC will be in total meltdown

  • Comment posted by MikkyGonner, today at 17:54

    For the disrespectful manner as which Brazil celebrated every goal against South Korea…I want to say THANK YOU CROATIA

    • Reply posted by Toffeeman, today at 17:59

      Toffeeman replied:
      As do thousands of us.Bye, bye you bunch of poseurs.

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 17:52

    Fantastic from Croatia. Brazil won’t be dancing tonight. Croatia keeper fantastic again, even before penalties.

    Brazil media and fans were overconfident from the start, great to see a tiny country in europe send them home!

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 17:53

    Ahhhhh, Neymar crying.

    Where's the fun in that?