FIFA World Cup - Quarter-final
NetherlandsNetherlands2ArgentinaArgentina2
Argentina win 4-3 on penalties

World Cup 2022: Argentina beat the Netherlands in penalty shoot-out to reach semi-finals

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Lusail Stadium

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments1428

Lionel Messi's World Cup dream lives on after Argentina edged out the Netherlands on penalties after a hugely dramatic quarter-final at Lusail Stadium.

Messi looked to have inspired Argentina into a last-four meeting with Brazil's conquerors Croatia when he set up Nahuel Molina's opener 10 minutes before the break and then added the second from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute after Denzel Dumfries fouled Marcos Acuna.

Louis van Gaal, in his final game as Dutch coach, went for broke and it paid off as substitute Wout Weghorst led a sensational comeback by scoring twice, the second following an audacious free-kick routine 11 minutes into stoppage time.

A game of many flashpoints and more than a dozen yellow cards went to penalties, during which Aston Villa's Argentina keeper Emi Martinez emerged as the hero, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.

Messi scored his penalty and even though pressure mounted on Argentina when Enzo Fernandez dragged his spot-kick wide, Lautaro Martinez made the decisive contribution to spark wild scenes of celebration.

Argentina celebrate after scare

The ecstasy in the vast stands at Lusail Stadium and among Argentina's players carried extra joy because they knew how close they came to throwing away a position of comfort in this thunderous World Cup quarter-final.

Argentina were cruising with a two-goal lead in the final 10 minutes but even the hordes of blue and white clad fans were silenced momentarily as their team, seemingly gripped by desperation as the Netherlands utilised the giant duo of Weghorst and Luuk de Jong, conceded those two late goals.

It needed Emi Martinez's rescue act in the penalty shootout, although it was Argentina making all the running and the Dutch hanging on in the extra period, with Enzo Martinez hitting the post with virtually the last kick of the added period.

Argentina held their nerve to win the shootout and will now meet Croatia in the semi-finals after they also won on penalties against Brazil, a result which added another layer to the celebrations as they not only saw a historic rival go out, but also one of the main threats to their hopes of winning the World Cup.

This was a close-run thing for Argentina but they now stand only one game away from reaching the World Cup final, having falling victim to one of the biggest shocks of the tournament when they lost their opening game to Saudi Arabia.

Van Gaal's sad ending

Louis van Gaal disguised what was surely bitter disappointment in his final game as Netherlands coach as he clasped opposite number Lionel Scaloni in a warm embrace at the conclusion of a sometimes chaotic quarter-final.

Van Gaal must have been dreaming of another World Cup semi-final to follow 2014, which he lost on penalties to Argentina, when the Netherlands drew level in the closing seconds of that lengthy period of added time.

And what an equaliser it was, a superb free-kick routine which fooled Argentina completely as they waited for Tein Koopmeiners to shoot, only for him to slip a perfect pass into the waiting Weghorst to score.

Van Gaal can leave his post with his head held high, as can his team, after they showed resilience and character to overcome Argentina's supremacy, only to lose out on the lottery of penalties.

Time will tell whether 71-year-old Van Gaal, an occasionally divisive but always a charismatic and entertaining figure, will resurface elsewhere but his finale as Dutch coach was a case of so near and yet so far again in a World Cup.

Player of the match

WeghorstWout Weghorst

with an average of 7.99

Netherlands

  1. Squad number19Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    7.99

  2. Squad number21Player nameF de Jong
    Average rating

    6.48

  3. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.47

  4. Squad number5Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.38

  5. Squad number8Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    6.24

  6. Squad number22Player nameDumfries
    Average rating

    6.20

  7. Squad number20Player nameKoopmeiners
    Average rating

    6.17

  8. Squad number11Player nameBerghuis
    Average rating

    6.11

  9. Squad number23Player nameNoppert
    Average rating

    5.98

  10. Squad number9Player nameL de Jong
    Average rating

    5.98

  11. Squad number2Player nameTimber
    Average rating

    5.86

  12. Squad number10Player nameDepay
    Average rating

    5.82

  13. Squad number7Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    5.60

  14. Squad number17Player nameBlind
    Average rating

    5.58

  15. Squad number15Player namede Roon
    Average rating

    5.53

  16. Squad number12Player nameLang
    Average rating

    5.52

Argentina

  1. Squad number10Player nameMessi
    Average rating

    7.33

  2. Squad number23Player nameE Martínez
    Average rating

    7.21

  3. Squad number20Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.50

  4. Squad number26Player nameMolina
    Average rating

    6.35

  5. Squad number9Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.31

  6. Squad number19Player nameOtamendi
    Average rating

    5.88

  7. Squad number24Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    5.87

  8. Squad number8Player nameAcuña
    Average rating

    5.86

  9. Squad number7Player nameDe Paul
    Average rating

    5.77

  10. Squad number13Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    5.77

  11. Squad number11Player nameDi María
    Average rating

    5.70

  12. Squad number22Player nameLa Martínez
    Average rating

    5.53

  13. Squad number4Player nameMontiel
    Average rating

    5.32

  14. Squad number25Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    5.28

  15. Squad number3Player nameTagliafico
    Average rating

    5.04

  16. Squad number5Player nameParedes
    Average rating

    4.95

  17. Squad number6Player namePezzella
    Average rating

    4.85

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Noppert
  • 2TimberBooked at 43mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 22DumfriesBooked at 128mins
  • 15de RoonSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 45'minutes
  • 21F de Jong
  • 17BlindSubstituted forL de Jongat 64'minutes
  • 8GakpoSubstituted forLangat 113'minutesBooked at 128mins
  • 7BergwijnBooked at 90minsSubstituted forBerghuisat 45'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 10DepayBooked at 76minsSubstituted forWeghorstat 78'minutesBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Pasveer
  • 3de Ligt
  • 6de Vrij
  • 9L de Jong
  • 11Berghuis
  • 12Lang
  • 13Bijlow
  • 14Klaassen
  • 16Malacia
  • 18Janssen
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 24Taylor
  • 25Simons
  • 26Frimpong

Argentina

Formation 5-3-2

  • 23E Martínez
  • 26MolinaSubstituted forMontielat 105'minutesBooked at 109mins
  • 13RomeroBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPezzellaat 78'minutesBooked at 112mins
  • 19OtamendiBooked at 90mins
  • 25Li MartínezBooked at 76minsSubstituted forDi Maríaat 112'minutes
  • 8AcuñaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forTagliaficoat 78'minutes
  • 7De PaulSubstituted forParedesat 66'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 24Fernández
  • 20Mac Allister
  • 10MessiBooked at 90mins
  • 9ÁlvarezSubstituted forLa Martínezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Armani
  • 2Foyth
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 4Montiel
  • 5Paredes
  • 6Pezzella
  • 11Di María
  • 12Rulli
  • 14Palacios
  • 15Correa
  • 16Almada
  • 17Gómez
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 21Dybala
  • 22La Martínez
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
88,235

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamArgentina
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home30
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 2(3), Argentina 2(4).

  2. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

  3. Booking

    Noa Lang (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Netherlands 2(3), Argentina 2(4).

  5. Post update

    Goal! Netherlands 2(3), Argentina 2(4). Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Booking

    Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Netherlands 2(3), Argentina 2(3). Luuk de Jong (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Enzo Fernández (Argentina) right footed shot is close, but misses to the left. Enzo Fernández should be disappointed.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Netherlands 2(2), Argentina 2(3). Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Netherlands 2(1), Argentina 2(3). Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Netherlands 2(1), Argentina 2(2). Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Netherlands 2, Argentina 2(2). Leandro Paredes (Argentina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Penalty saved! Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Netherlands 2, Argentina 2(1). Lionel Messi (Argentina) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Penalty saved! Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Netherlands 2, Argentina 2.

  17. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Netherlands 2, Argentina 2.

  18. Post update

    Enzo Fernández (Argentina) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Andries Noppert.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Noa Lang.

Comments

Join the conversation

1436 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:02

    The game is over and the Referee is booking the fans!!

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 22:04

      whosdatdandare replied:
      He can’t get out of there.
      He forgot to book a cab.

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 22:02

    Terrible ref. Gave the Argies everything they dived for.

    • Reply posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 22:06

      BarmbyArmy replied:
      Not a one off, never seen this ref have a good game and seen him ref about 7/8 times

  • Comment posted by Casemiro18, today at 22:01

    People moan about Brazil but I can't stand Argentina, always been a whining, cheating, time wasting team.

    Messi spent more time rolling about on the floor than playing.

    • Reply posted by Jamal, today at 22:04

      Jamal replied:
      Cry me river

  • Comment posted by FMAC1, today at 22:03

    Worst referee I've seen in some time.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 22:07

      Commentier replied:
      It takes a truly poor red to be worse than the on-field diving and other antics. He was appalling.

  • Comment posted by Ossoman, today at 22:02

    I just wanted Argentina to get knocked out so the commentators and pundits could stop gushing over Messi. Argentina have been nothing but dirty in this tournament, and in this game they were a total disgrace. It's a shame that we have to put up with all that in at least 1 more game.

    • Reply posted by boomers are snowflakes, today at 22:07

      boomers are snowflakes replied:
      Completely agree, Linekar and co's fawning over Argentina is absolutely nauseating.

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 22:03

    Argentina for 80 minutes.
    The Dutch change it for the last 10 minutes and come back.
    So in ET the Dutch regress to what they did for the first 80 Minutes.
    Why?????

    • Reply posted by Gazdagreat, today at 22:15

      Gazdagreat replied:
      Good!

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 22:02

    Dear God,

    Anyone but argentina , please let Croatia win!

    Amen!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Oh my god. Messi is incredible. Messi is amazing. Wow, Wow, Wow. He is fantastic. What a player he is

  • Comment posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 22:04

    Regardless of the result the ref has to be the worst in world football!

    • Reply posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 22:06

      Robokopthe3rd replied:
      Was thinking the same. Was it really Santa Claus giving out all those cards?

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 22:04

    I thought Danny Murphy was the most nauseating commentator whenever Messi touched the ball, then along comes Jonathan Pearce wetting his pants at every touch.

    • Reply posted by Folkestone lad, today at 22:11

      Folkestone lad replied:
      Pearce is a poor commentator at the best of times.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:01

    Bad luck our Dutch friends, a valiant effort to come from 2-0 and make a great fight of it.

    We feel for you losing on penalties.

    Your British Friends

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:04

    The bbc commentary team are embarrassing

    Gushing over Messi again in a game he didn’t do much in

    • Reply posted by Raymondo, today at 22:06

      Raymondo replied:
      Apart from the goal and assist and scoring his penalty at the end that is.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:02

    Argentina goes through, a very bad day for football.

    • Reply posted by greenbird10, today at 22:06

      greenbird10 replied:
      Why?

      Silly comment...

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 22:03

    Well that was an entertaining, if grumpy affair. The big downside is that we have to endure the BBC Messi love-in for at least one more round.

    • Reply posted by Goodbye, today at 22:16

      Goodbye replied:
      Don't worry, it's World Mbappe day tomorrow - sorry Ronaldo.

  • Comment posted by hammerheadhake, today at 22:03

    Is the BBC commentary team on a commission for mentioning Messi. Tedious pundits and commentators.

    • Reply posted by phil, today at 22:14

      phil replied:
      No, but the ref was on the payroll

  • Comment posted by 1f9t7m3 32 mins, today at 22:02

    Ref was shocking

    • Reply posted by Harleking, today at 22:04

      Harleking replied:
      Players behaviour was shocking!

  • Comment posted by Mystic Wilf, today at 22:02

    What a free kick that was.
    Another bonkers match.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 22:10

      Commentier replied:
      Goal of the tournament

  • Comment posted by Motley Shrew, today at 22:05

    Crazy game. Deranged ref. How did Paredes stay on the pitch? Why was Messi not booked for a blatant handball? How the hell after all that was there no red card at all?