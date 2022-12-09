Match ends, Netherlands 2(3), Argentina 2(4).
Lionel Messi's World Cup dream lives on after Argentina edged out the Netherlands on penalties after a hugely dramatic quarter-final at Lusail Stadium.
Messi looked to have inspired Argentina into a last-four meeting with Brazil's conquerors Croatia when he set up Nahuel Molina's opener 10 minutes before the break and then added the second from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute after Denzel Dumfries fouled Marcos Acuna.
Louis van Gaal, in his final game as Dutch coach, went for broke and it paid off as substitute Wout Weghorst led a sensational comeback by scoring twice, the second following an audacious free-kick routine 11 minutes into stoppage time.
A game of many flashpoints and more than a dozen yellow cards went to penalties, during which Aston Villa's Argentina keeper Emi Martinez emerged as the hero, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.
Messi scored his penalty and even though pressure mounted on Argentina when Enzo Fernandez dragged his spot-kick wide, Lautaro Martinez made the decisive contribution to spark wild scenes of celebration.
Argentina celebrate after scare
The ecstasy in the vast stands at Lusail Stadium and among Argentina's players carried extra joy because they knew how close they came to throwing away a position of comfort in this thunderous World Cup quarter-final.
Argentina were cruising with a two-goal lead in the final 10 minutes but even the hordes of blue and white clad fans were silenced momentarily as their team, seemingly gripped by desperation as the Netherlands utilised the giant duo of Weghorst and Luuk de Jong, conceded those two late goals.
It needed Emi Martinez's rescue act in the penalty shootout, although it was Argentina making all the running and the Dutch hanging on in the extra period, with Enzo Martinez hitting the post with virtually the last kick of the added period.
Argentina held their nerve to win the shootout and will now meet Croatia in the semi-finals after they also won on penalties against Brazil, a result which added another layer to the celebrations as they not only saw a historic rival go out, but also one of the main threats to their hopes of winning the World Cup.
This was a close-run thing for Argentina but they now stand only one game away from reaching the World Cup final, having falling victim to one of the biggest shocks of the tournament when they lost their opening game to Saudi Arabia.
Van Gaal's sad ending
Louis van Gaal disguised what was surely bitter disappointment in his final game as Netherlands coach as he clasped opposite number Lionel Scaloni in a warm embrace at the conclusion of a sometimes chaotic quarter-final.
Van Gaal must have been dreaming of another World Cup semi-final to follow 2014, which he lost on penalties to Argentina, when the Netherlands drew level in the closing seconds of that lengthy period of added time.
And what an equaliser it was, a superb free-kick routine which fooled Argentina completely as they waited for Tein Koopmeiners to shoot, only for him to slip a perfect pass into the waiting Weghorst to score.
Van Gaal can leave his post with his head held high, as can his team, after they showed resilience and character to overcome Argentina's supremacy, only to lose out on the lottery of penalties.
Time will tell whether 71-year-old Van Gaal, an occasionally divisive but always a charismatic and entertaining figure, will resurface elsewhere but his finale as Dutch coach was a case of so near and yet so far again in a World Cup.
Player of the match
WeghorstWout Weghorst
Netherlands
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number21Player nameF de JongAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number5Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number8Player nameGakpoAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number22Player nameDumfriesAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number20Player nameKoopmeinersAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number11Player nameBerghuisAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number23Player nameNoppertAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number9Player nameL de JongAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number2Player nameTimberAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number10Player nameDepayAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number7Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number17Player nameBlindAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number15Player namede RoonAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number12Player nameLangAverage rating
5.52
Argentina
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMessiAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number23Player nameE MartínezAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number20Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number26Player nameMolinaAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number9Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number19Player nameOtamendiAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number24Player nameFernándezAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number8Player nameAcuñaAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number7Player nameDe PaulAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number13Player nameRomeroAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number11Player nameDi MaríaAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number22Player nameLa MartínezAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number4Player nameMontielAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number25Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number3Player nameTagliaficoAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number5Player nameParedesAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number6Player namePezzellaAverage rating
4.85
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 23Noppert
- 2TimberBooked at 43mins
- 4van Dijk
- 5Aké
- 22DumfriesBooked at 128mins
- 15de RoonSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 45'minutes
- 21F de Jong
- 17BlindSubstituted forL de Jongat 64'minutes
- 8GakpoSubstituted forLangat 113'minutesBooked at 128mins
- 7BergwijnBooked at 90minsSubstituted forBerghuisat 45'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10DepayBooked at 76minsSubstituted forWeghorstat 78'minutesBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Pasveer
- 3de Ligt
- 6de Vrij
- 9L de Jong
- 11Berghuis
- 12Lang
- 13Bijlow
- 14Klaassen
- 16Malacia
- 18Janssen
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 24Taylor
- 25Simons
- 26Frimpong
Argentina
Formation 5-3-2
- 23E Martínez
- 26MolinaSubstituted forMontielat 105'minutesBooked at 109mins
- 13RomeroBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPezzellaat 78'minutesBooked at 112mins
- 19OtamendiBooked at 90mins
- 25Li MartínezBooked at 76minsSubstituted forDi Maríaat 112'minutes
- 8AcuñaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forTagliaficoat 78'minutes
- 7De PaulSubstituted forParedesat 66'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 24Fernández
- 20Mac Allister
- 10MessiBooked at 90mins
- 9ÁlvarezSubstituted forLa Martínezat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Armani
- 2Foyth
- 3Tagliafico
- 4Montiel
- 5Paredes
- 6Pezzella
- 11Di María
- 12Rulli
- 14Palacios
- 15Correa
- 16Almada
- 17Gómez
- 18Rodríguez
- 21Dybala
- 22La Martínez
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 88,235
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home30
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Booking
Noa Lang (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Netherlands 2(3), Argentina 2(4).
Post update
Goal! Netherlands 2(3), Argentina 2(4). Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Goal! Netherlands 2(3), Argentina 2(3). Luuk de Jong (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Enzo Fernández (Argentina) right footed shot is close, but misses to the left. Enzo Fernández should be disappointed.
Post update
Goal! Netherlands 2(2), Argentina 2(3). Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Netherlands 2(1), Argentina 2(3). Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Netherlands 2(1), Argentina 2(2). Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Netherlands 2, Argentina 2(2). Leandro Paredes (Argentina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Netherlands 2, Argentina 2(1). Lionel Messi (Argentina) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Netherlands 2, Argentina 2.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Netherlands 2, Argentina 2.
Post update
Enzo Fernández (Argentina) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Andries Noppert.
Post update
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Noa Lang.
Another bonkers match.