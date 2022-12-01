Michael Beale took Rangers training on Thursday morning

New Rangers manager Michael Beale says his job is to win the club's 56th title "as soon as possible" - but first he must give the team an identity.

The 42-year-old returns to Ibrox, where he was first-team coach under Steven Gerrard, with the club nine points behind Celtic.

Speaking at a media conference, he said it was not the time to "talk too big".

"I think the first thing to do is to get the identity on the pitch where we want it," Beale said.

"Get the energy on the pitch, the right players on the pitch, and start moving forward and winning football games.

"This Christmas period will have a big part in whether we can do that or not. The most important thing now is to win the next game. Which is always the job here as the manager at Rangers.

"The goalposts will move, if we keep winning games then obviously something will happen. Last year not too late after this I believe there was a seven-point gap in our favour.

"So it can be turned around but the most important thing right now is not to talk too big, but to win the next game."

Rangers not 'broken'

Beale apologised for "disappointing people" at QPR after leaving, despite committing his future to the club after an approach from Wolves last month. He said Rangers was an opportunity he could not turn down.

The Englishman cited relationships he'd built up over his previous three-and-a-half years at Ibrox, the pull of a club the size of Rangers, and his own family situation as reasons to return.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked a fortnight ago having led the club to the Europa League final and a Scottish Cup triumph last season, and the Champions League group stage this term.

And despite a bruising European campaign and domestic struggles, Beale says the club is still in a good position.

"There was a real feel good factor around the club at different times over the past 18 months and we're sat here today and everything seems broken, I don't think that's the case," Beale said.

"That's why I'm here with so much energy and desire to do well with these players and I've told them that - so it starts on the training pitch.

"We need to win [Scottish Premiership title] 56 as soon as possible. We need to improve our cup record, which obviously we slightly improved last year by winning the Scottish Cup, and we need to improve our identity on the pitch.

"That's how I feel and what the group of players feel as well. One or two of the players' value is probably not what it was six or eight months ago. That's damaging to the players, the club and staff, so we have to improve that."

Asked if the squad needed major surgery, Beale said he was "still assessing" the players, but added: "When everyone's fit, it's a very, very strong Rangers squad. Naturally every single window you try to edge it on and see what bits are needed."