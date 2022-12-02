Last updated on .From the section Scottish

New Rangers boss Michael Beale says he has Steven Gerrard's blessing as he follows him into the job - but the pair have yet to speak about it. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Beale has vowed to bring out the best in out-of-form Rangers players Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic face competition from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in their pursuit of South Korea's World Cup striker Cho Gue-sung. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is scheduled to make his return to first-team action next week before the Premiership restart later this month. (The Scotsman) external-link

Beale is confident he can handle the heat as Rangers manager after watching former Ibrox boss Gerrard at close quarters. (The Herald) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson plans to ease Aiden McGeady back into action before the Premiership return against Rangers in a fortnight. (The Herald) external-link

Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson, 26, could be set to play for his fifth Italian club with Spezia interested in signing him from Empoli next month. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Livingston are desperate to hold onto defender Jack Fitzwater but boss David Martindale expects bids in January and has lined up Luiyi de Lucas as a potential replacement. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts will benefit financially from their Australian players' extended stay in Qatar - but manager Robbie Neilson does not anticipate an abundance of transfer dealings in January. (The Scotsman) external-link

Scotland defender Jack Hendry admits he is on a learning curve after joining Cremonese on loan from Club Brugge in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers forward El Hadji Diouf has reignited his long-running feud with ex-Ibrox manager Gerrard by claiming the current England team is thriving because it isn't beset by internal feuding. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Neilson is hoping to spark Hearts back to life with some Spanish winter sun. (The Herald) external-link

Former Rangers and Kilmarnock player Harry Forrester now runs a soccer academy in California with former Ibrox team-mate Rob Kiernan. (Scottish Sun) external-link