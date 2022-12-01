Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Aaron Danks won one and lost one of his two games in caretaker charge of Aston Villa in October

Middlesbrough have appointed former Aston Villa caretaker Aaron Danks as first-team coach.

The 39-year-old led the Premier League side for two games in October following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

He has previously worked in West Brom's academy, with England Under-17s and U21s and as assistant manager to Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.

Danks joins former Boro players Jonathan Woodgate and Grant Leadbitter on boss Michael Carrick's staff.