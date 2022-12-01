Gary Johnson led Torquay United to the 2021 National League promotion final

Torquay boss Gary Johnson says his side are showing signs they can turn around their disappointing results.

The Gulls have failed to win any of their last six games following a 6-1 win over Aldershot Town a month ago.

Johnson's side have lost 1-0 at Barnet and drawn 1-1 at fellow strugglers Gateshead in their last two matches, having lost an FA Cup replay 5-0 at Derby County in the game before.

"We know we've got it in us," Johnson told BBC Sport.

"The stats were unbelievable for a team that lost against Barnet and then drew against Gateshead.

"You can't just work on stats, but what it tells you is you've had more play in the dangerous areas than they've had in yours.

"Hopefully if we can tuck away a couple more of the opportunities that we're creating then a team's got to score a few to get ahead of you."

The Gulls are bottom of the National League and six points from safety with 25 games to go, having won just three times in the league all season.

"We're quite happy with our form at the moment. That doesn't mean to say we're happy with the results, but there is a bit more confidence about the place," Johnson added.

"Twenty-five games, if you get two points a game if you have a good little run in the second half of the season like we did last season, then that's 50 points.

"We want to get out of where we are as soon as we can, and because you're still playing all the teams around you or just above you, then they're all six-pointers anyway.

"We don't want to get too far behind, but at the same time one or two of the teams in the bottom eight will end up going on a good run and getting out of trouble pretty early, and we've definitely got the time and the players to do that."