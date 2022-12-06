FC Halifax Town v Dorking Wanderers

HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45DorkingDorking Wanderers
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|21
|14
|6
|1
|53
|18
|35
|48
|2
|Wrexham
|21
|14
|5
|2
|53
|19
|34
|47
|3
|Woking
|21
|12
|4
|5
|37
|20
|17
|40
|4
|Chesterfield
|20
|12
|4
|4
|40
|24
|16
|40
|5
|Barnet
|21
|11
|3
|7
|40
|38
|2
|36
|6
|Southend
|22
|9
|7
|6
|30
|20
|10
|34
|7
|Solihull Moors
|21
|9
|6
|6
|35
|24
|11
|33
|8
|Eastleigh
|22
|9
|4
|9
|26
|27
|-1
|31
|9
|Bromley
|20
|8
|5
|7
|28
|26
|2
|29
|10
|Dag & Red
|20
|8
|5
|7
|34
|36
|-2
|29
|11
|Wealdstone
|21
|8
|5
|8
|23
|30
|-7
|29
|12
|Boreham Wood
|20
|7
|7
|6
|23
|20
|3
|28
|13
|Maidenhead United
|22
|8
|4
|10
|22
|27
|-5
|28
|14
|Halifax
|21
|8
|4
|9
|18
|26
|-8
|28
|15
|Aldershot
|21
|8
|2
|11
|30
|33
|-3
|26
|16
|Dorking
|21
|7
|5
|9
|37
|46
|-9
|26
|17
|Altrincham
|22
|6
|8
|8
|30
|40
|-10
|26
|18
|York
|22
|6
|7
|9
|24
|24
|0
|25
|19
|Yeovil
|21
|4
|10
|7
|17
|21
|-4
|22
|20
|Maidstone United
|22
|5
|6
|11
|26
|47
|-21
|21
|21
|Torquay
|22
|4
|6
|12
|25
|43
|-18
|18
|22
|Gateshead
|21
|3
|8
|10
|25
|36
|-11
|17
|23
|Oldham
|19
|4
|5
|10
|18
|29
|-11
|17
|24
|Scunthorpe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|27
|47
|-20
|15
