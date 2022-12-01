Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Nigel Clough's Mansfield Town are eighth in League Two

Manager Nigel Clough says there is "concern all over" after another late capitulation saw Mansfield Town knocked out of a second cup competition in four days.

Two stoppage-time goals against Everton Under-21s saw the Stags' Papa John's Trophy hopes ended on Wednesday.

Four days earlier, Sheffield Wednesday bundled them out of the FA Cup.

"Like Saturday, we fell asleep in stoppage time and lose the game," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's bizarre. There is concern all over - at home and away from home we are conceding far too many goals and have done now for the last six weeks.

"And that is why we are out of two competitions in four days."

The defeat against Everton's youngsters was Mansfield's third loss in a four-game run away from home.

Clough's League Two side return to the One Call Stadium on Saturday for their first home game for three-and-a-half weeks.

Mansfield are eighth in the table and will be looking for their first home win since 15 October.

"We haven't ended the away run the way we would have wanted," said Clough.

"We should have got through. Everton are good technically, but we should have had enough to see the game through and been more positive in the second half."

The early strike from Rhys Oates, who made his first start since August because of a shoulder injury, was the "only positive" Clough took from the match at Goodison Park.