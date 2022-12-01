Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

The chanting occurred at Barnsley's Oakwell ground

Barnsley have been fined £30,000 by the Football Association after discriminatory chants by fans towards a female member of Bristol Rovers' staff during their League One game.

The incident happened during the 50th minute of the 3-0 win on 18 August when the member of staff was treating a Rovers player on the pitch.

The chanting included reference to the person's gender.

Barnsley admitted failing to ensure their spectators conducted themselves.

The Tykes said in a statement at the time that it was "totally unacceptable".

"Barnsley FC condemn any behaviour of this manner. The club prides itself on providing an inclusive, family friendly environment," the statement said.

The FA said that Barnsley's preparations for the match "fell short of amounting to all relevant due diligence" and that the club took "no steps to dealing effectively or at all" with the chanting when it occurred.

Barnsley said they did not know about it until social media reports after the match.

The club have been given an action plan by the FA which must be implemented by 31 December and will remain in place for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

This includes conducting a full review of stewarding provisions and deployments, develop proactive supporter initiatives to address the potential for discriminatory supporter behaviour and deliver an appropriate diversity and education programme in association with the local authorities.