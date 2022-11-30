Close menu

Manager ins and outs - December 2022

Crewe Alexandra have won both their two League One games since Lee Bell swapped jobs with Alex Morris on 4 November
BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for December will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.

To read the list for November, visit the ins and outs page.

DateInsOuts
1 DecemberLee Bell - Crewe Alexandra
Premier League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
ArsenalMikel Arteta20 Dec 2019Unai Emery
Aston VillaUnai Emery24 Oct 2022Steven Gerrard
BournemouthGary O'Neil 27 Nov 2022Scott Parker
BrentfordThomas Frank16 Oct 2018Dean Smith
Brighton & Hove AlbionRoberto de Zerbi18 Sept 2022Graham Potter
ChelseaGraham Potter8 Sep 2022Thomas Tuchel
Crystal PalacePatrick Vieira 4 July 2021Roy Hodgson
EvertonFrank Lampard31 Jan 2022Rafael Benitez
FulhamMarco Silva1 July 2021Scott Parker
Leeds UnitedJesse Marsch28 Feb 2022Marcelo Bielsa
Leicester CityBrendan Rodgers26 Feb 2019Claude Puel
LiverpoolJurgen Klopp8 Oct 2015Brendan Rodgers
Manchester CityPep Guardiola1 Jul 2016Manuel Pellegrini
Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag21 April 2022Ralf Rangnick (interim)
Newcastle UnitedEddie Howe8 Nov 2021Steve Bruce
Nottingham ForestSteve Cooper21 Sep 2021Chris Hughton
SouthamptonNathan Jones10 Nov 2022Ralph Hasenhuttl
Tottenham HotspurAntonio Conte2 Nov 2021Nuno Espirito Santo
West Ham UnitedDavid Moyes30 Dec 2019Manuel Pellegrini
Wolverhampton WanderersJulen Lopetegui5 Nov 2022Bruno Lage
Scottish Premiership
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AberdeenJim Goodwin19 Feb 2022Stephen Glass
CelticAnge Postecoglou10 Jun 2021Neil Lennon
Dundee UtdLiam Fox23 SeptemberJack Ross
HeartsRobbie Neilson21 Jun 2020Daniel Stendel
HibernianLee Johnson19 May 2022Shaun Maloney
KilmarnockDerek McInnes4 Jan 2022Tommy Wright
LivingstonDavid Martindale26 Nov 2020 (as interim - 21 Dec 2020 on permanent basis)Gary Holt
MotherwellSteven Hammell11 August 2022Graham Alexander
RangersMichael Beale28 November 2022Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Ross County Malky Mackay26 May 2021John Hughes
St JohnstoneCallum Davidson18 Jun 2020Tommy Wright
St MirrenStephen Robinson22 Feb 2022Jim Goodwin
Women's Super League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
ArsenalJonas Eidevall28 June 2021Joe Montemurro
Aston VillaCarla Ward20 May 2021Marcus Bignot (interim)
BirminghamDarren Carter (interim)21 Nov 2021Scott Booth
Brighton & Hove AlbionTBCHope Powell
ChelseaEmma Hayes14 Aug 2012Matt Beard
EvertonBrian Sorensen8 Apr 2022Jean-Luc Vasseur
Leicester CityLydia BedfordNov 2021Jonathan Morgan
Manchester CityGareth Taylor28 May 2020Nick Cushing
Manchester UnitedMarc Skinner29 Jul 2021Casey Stoney
ReadingKelly Chambers1 Dec 2014Jayne Ludlow
TottenhamRehanne Skinner19 Nov 2020Karen Hills and Juan Amoros
West HamOlli Harder23 Dec 2020Matt Beard
Championship
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Birmingham CityJohn Eustace3 Jul 2022Lee Bowyer
Blackburn RoversJon Dahl Tomasson14 June 2022Tony Mowbray
BlackpoolMichael Appleton17 June 2022Neil Critchley
Bristol CityNigel Pearson22 Feb 2021Dean Holden
BurnleyVincent Kompany14 June 2022Mike Jackson (interim)
Cardiff CityMark Hudson14 Nov 2022Steve Morison
Coventry CityMark Robins6 Mar 2017Russell Slade
Huddersfield Town Mark Fotheringham28 Sept 2022Danny Schofield
Hull CityLiam Rosenior3 Nov 2022Shota Arveladze
Luton TownRob Edwards17 Nov 2022Nathan Jones
MiddlesbroughMichael Carrick24 Oct 2022Chris Wilder
MillwallGary Rowett21 Oct 2019Neil Harris
Norwich CityDean Smith15 Nov 2021Daniel Farke
Preston North EndRyan Lowe7 Dec 2021Frankie McAvoy
Queens Park RangersTBCMichael Beale
ReadingPaul Ince16 May 2022Veljko Paunovic
Rotherham UnitedMatt Taylor4 Oct 2022Paul Warne
Sheffield UnitedPaul Heckingbottom25 Nov 2021Slavisa Jokanovic
Stoke CityAlex Neil28 Aug 2022Michael O'Neill
SunderlandTony Mowbray30 Aug 2022Alex Neil
Swansea CityRussell Martin1 Aug 2021Steve Cooper
WatfordSlaven Bilic26 Sept 2022Rob Edwards
West Bromwich AlbionCarlos Corberan25 Oct 2022Steve Bruce
Wigan AthleticKolo Toure29 Nov 2022Leam Richardson
League One
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Accrington StanleyJohn Coleman18 Sept 2014James Beattie
BarnsleyMichael Duff15 June 2022Poya Asbaghi
Bolton WanderersIan Evatt1 Jul 2020Keith Hill
Bristol RoversJoey Barton22 Feb 2021Paul Tisdale
Burton AlbionDino Maamria6 Sep 2022Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Cambridge UnitedMark Bonner9 Mar 2020Colin Calderwood
Charlton AthleticBen Garner8 June 2022Johnnie Jackson
Cheltenham TownWade Elliott27 June 2022Michael Duff
Derby CountyPaul Warne22 Sept 2022Liam Rosenior
Exeter CityGary Caldwell24 Oct 2022Matt Taylor
Fleetwood TownScott Brown12 May 2022Stephen Crainey
Forest Green RoversIan Burchnall27 May 2022Rob Edwards
IpswichKieran McKenna16 Dec 2021Paul Cook
Lincoln CityMark Kennedy12 May 2022Michael Appleton
MK DonsLiam Manning13 Aug 2021Dean Lewington (interim)
MorecambeDerek Adams24 Feb 2022Stephen Robinson
Oxford UnitedKarl Robinson22 Mar 2018Pep Clotet
Peterborough UnitedGrant McCann24 Feb 2022Darren Ferguson
Plymouth ArgyleSteven Schumacher7 Dec 2021Ryan Lowe
PortsmouthDanny Cowley19 Mar 2021Kenny Jackett
Port ValeDarrell Clarke15 Feb 2021John Askey
Sheffield WednesdayDarren Moore1 Mar 2021Tony Pulis
Shrewsbury TownSteve Cotterill27 Nov 2020Sam Ricketts
Wycombe WanderersGareth Ainsworth8 Nov 2012Gary Waddock
League Two
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AFC WimbledonJohnnie Jackson16 May 2022Mark Bowen (interim)
BarrowPete Wild27 May 2022Phil Brown
Bradford CityMark Hughes24 Feb 2022Derek Adams
Carlisle UnitedPaul Simpson23 Feb 2022Keith Millen
Colchester UnitedMatt Bloomfield30 Sep 2022Wayne Brown
Crawley TownMatthew Etherington27 Nov 2022Kevin Betsy
Crewe AlexandraLee Bell4 Nov 2022 (as interim - 1 Dec 2022 on permanent basis)Alex Morris
Doncaster Rovers Danny Schofield20 Oct 2022Gary McSheffrey
GillinghamNeil Harris31 Jan 2022Steve Evans
Grimsby TownPaul Hurst30 Dec 2020Ian Holloway
Harrogate TownSimon Weaver21 May 2009Neil Aspin
Hartlepool UnitedKeith Curle18 Sep 2022Paul Hartley
Leyton OrientRichie Wellens9 Mar 2022Kenny Jackett
Mansfield TownNigel Clough6 Nov 2020Graham Coughlan
Newport CountyGraham Coughlan22 Oct 2022James Rowberry
Northampton TownJon Brady8 May 2021Keith Curle
RochdaleJim Bentley29 Aug 2022Robbie Stockdale
Salford CityNeil Wood20 May 2022Gary Bowyer
StevenageSteve Evans16 Mar 2022Paul Tisdale
Stockport CountyDave Challinor2 Nov 2021Simon Rusk
Sutton UnitedMatt Gray1 May 2019Paul Doswell
Swindon TownScott Lindsey20 June 2022Ben Garner
Tranmere RoversMicky Mellon31 May 2021Keith Hill
WalsallMichael Flynn15 Feb 2022Matt Taylor
National League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Aldershot TownMark Molesley20 Sept 2021Danny Searle
AltrinchamPhil Parkinson28 Apr 2017Jim Harvey
BarnetDean Brennan (interim)20 Sept 2021Harry Kewell
Boreham WoodLuke Garrard14 Oct 2015Ian Allinson
BromleyAndy Woodman29 Mar 2021Neil Smith
ChesterfieldPaul Cook10 Feb 2022James Rowe
Dagenham & RedbridgeDaryl McMahon3 Jan 2020Peter Taylor
Dorking WanderersMarc White1 Aug 2000n/a
EastleighLee Bradbury28 Feb 2022Ben Strevens
GatesheadMike Williamson11 Jun 2019Ben Clark
FC Halifax TownChris Millington28 May 2022Pete Wild
Maidenhead UnitedAlan Devonshire5 May 2015Johnson Hippolyte
Maidstone UnitedHakan Hayrettin1 June 2020John Still
Notts CountyLuke Williams14 June 2022Ian Burchnall
Oldham AthleticDavid Unsworth20 Sept 2022John Sheridan
Scunthorpe UnitedTBCKeith Hill
Solihull MoorsNeal Ardley14 June 2021Mark Yates
Southend UnitedKevin Maher20 October 2021Phil Brown
Torquay UnitedGary Johnson13 Sep 2018Gary Owers
Yeovil TownMark Cooper28 Oct 2022Chris Hargreaves
WealdstoneStuart Maynard11 Mar 2021Dean Brennan
WokingDarren Sarll28 Mar 2022Alan Dowson
WrexhamPhil Parkinson1 Jul 2021Dean Keates
York CityTBCJohn Askey

