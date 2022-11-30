Last updated on .From the section Football

Tom Cannon (second right) has featured as a substitute in Everton's past two first-team games

England international Ben Godfrey played the full game as Everton Under-21s scored twice in injury-time to beat Mansfield in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Godfrey, 24, has not featured for the first team since he fractured his fibula against Chelsea in August.

The League Two side took an early lead through Rhys Oates' strike.

Goals from Liam Higgins and Tom Cannon turned the tie on its head to earn the Toffees a trip to League One Lincoln in the last 16 of the competition.