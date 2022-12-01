Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Naby Sarr says he will wear a Senegal shirt to Reading training if they beat England on Sunday

Injured star player Sadio Mane gives Senegal "extra motivation" at the World Cup - says Reading defender Naby Sarr.

The 29-year-old - who got his first call-up to the Senegalese squad in 2019 - is backing his country to give England a run for their money in the first round of the knockout stages.

"Mane is a big loss but his absence gives the squad strength," Sarr told BBC South Today.

"Without their leader they will work extra hard to make him proud."

Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 in their final match of the group stages to finish second in Group A and secure their place in the last 16.

It is only the second time the West African nation has made the knockout stages of a World Cup.

"It's a crazy atmosphere around the team," added Sarr who was born in France but has Senegalese heritage.

"We won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and now we're progressing in the World Cup, it's really big for us, but not just for Senegal for the whole of Africa.

"The support from the Senegalese people at the World Cup in Qatar and at home watching on the TV is unbelievable."

Senegal lost their talisman Mane with a knee injury that he suffered just two weeks before the tournament.

Sarr believes the teams players with experience in Europe are the difference makers who are capable of competing against the best in the world.

"Senegal play like they can beat anyone," he said. "They play freely and with intensity. Most of the squad play in Europe so they're used to the type of game their European opponents are playing in Qatar.

"It won't be an easy game against England but it's going to be good and unbelievable if we were to win.

"I told everyone [at Reading FC] that if we beat England I'm going to come to training in a Senegal shirt."

