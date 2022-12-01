Graham Arnold urged Premier League clubs to sign Harry Souttar after the Aberdeen-born centre-half inspired his Australia side into the World Cup last 16.

But that was not the only Scottish connection as the Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 to qualify behind France from Group D.

Three current and four former Scottish Premiership players were involved at Al Janoub Stadium, although it was Stoke City 24-year-old Souttar who coach Arnold picked out for special praise.

"Harry has been out for a year with an ACL injury," he pointed out. "He's played three games before he came in."

Souttar had spent almost exactly a year on the sidelines until his one and only club outing this season - a 2-0 Championship win over Luton Town on 8 November - before starting Australia's 4-1 defeat by France in Qatar.

He was then instrumental in the 1-0 wins over Tunisia and the Danes.

"There's so much belief in that boy," Arnold said. "I know his mentality is so strong. And I tell you what - if I was a Premier League club, I'd be banging on the door real quick, he's that good."

Born to an Australian mother and Scottish father, Souttar began his career with older brother John at Dundee United.

Despite John going on to win full Scotland caps while with Hearts and Rangers, and Harry playing for the land of his birth until under-19 level, the younger Souttar switched allegiance in 2019 while on loan to Fleetwood Town and scored twice on his debut against Nepal in a World Cup qualifier.

'I have more scarves than Mo Johnston'

Father Jack talked to BBC Scotland about the "unusual circumstance".

"He wasn't picked for the Scotland Under-21 team, Australia were the first to ask and that is why he is playing for them," he explained.

"I am delighted and proud for them that they are both playing international football and Harry has had the opportunity to play at the World Cup. I have to keep pinching myself. We're just living the dream.

"I have more scarves than Mo Johnston - any team my sons are playing for."

Souttar, who also spent time with Ross County on loan from Stoke, thought his side had not started well against the Danes but "grew into it" before having to withstand intense pressure after Mathew Leckie's match-winning goal.

"Just incredible, the whole performance from back to front, the lads were unbelievable," he said.

"I'm just so proud, so pleased for the players, for the staff, for the fans, the families, there's just that sense of emotion, just pride. I could say all the words in the world, it's just unbelievable."

Next up are Group C winners Argentina on Sunday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, where Australia defeated another South American side - Peru - on penalties in June to qualify for the the tournament.

"Obviously the lads have got some good memories from that stadium, so hopefully we can take that with us," Souttar said. "It's going to be another great occasion. I just can't wait for it."

Scottish links to 'new golden generation'

It is the first time the Socceroos have reached the knockout stages since 2006 and Arnold believes his current crop of players should now be held in similar esteem to the one that contained the likes of Mark Viduka, Harry Kewell and Tim Cahill.

Three Scotland-born players were in Arnold's original squad, although only two - Souttar and Jason Cummings, the striker twice capped for Scotland - remain after Hibernian winger Martin Boyle was ruled out through injury days before the tournament began.

Hearts' Kye Rowles has earned praise for his centre-half partnership with Souttar, Celtic's Aaron Mooy has been a calming influence in midfield along with Jackson Irvine, the St Paul man formerly of Celtic, Kilmarnock, Ross County and Hibs.

Dundee United's Aziz Behich also caused Denmark problems with some surging runs from left-back.

Meanwhile, St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus and former Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren, now of Melbourne City, have made an impact off the bench, where Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin awaits his first World Cup appearance.

Tynecastle team-mate Nathaniel Atkinson missed the Denmark game through an injury picked up against Tunisia.

Together with Sunderland defender Bailey Wright and Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree, it has shown the value to Australia of their players beating the path to British football.

So much so that Arnold was able to pronounce himself "so proud and happy" to have led the first Australian team to win two games in a row at a World Cup finals.

"Maybe we're talking about a new golden generation now because we've been listening and hearing about the golden generation of 2006 that got four points and now we've got six," he added.

"So maybe we're talking about a new generation."