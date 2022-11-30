Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Gilmour, Cho, Giakoumakis, Magdy, Doig, Ross County
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are one of several European clubs keen to sign Cho Gue-sung in January after the 24-year-old Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker's scoring exploits for South Korea at the World Cup finals. (Scottish Sun)
Giorgos Giakoumakis could make a shock exit from Celtic in January with the Greece striker unhappy that he has been unable to reach agreement over an improved contract - and there is already strong European interest in the 27-year-old who still has a contract until 2026. (Daily Record)
Al-Ahly have had a change of heart after saying Egypt midfielder Mohamed Magdy, who has been linked with Celtic, was not for sale and now suggest the 26-year-old is available for £4.15m, the Cairo club having accepted a £300,000 offer for the player from Turkish outfit Sivasspor in August only for the deal to fall through. (Daily Record)
Canada right-back Alistair Johnston's £3.45m transfer to Celtic from Montreal could be announced soon, with journalist Manuel Veth saying the deal for the 24-year-old has been "completely agreed". (The Scotsman)
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour could move to Villarreal on loan in January with the 21-year-old struggling for game time with Brighton & Hove Albion. (Times - subscription)
Scotland Under-21 left-back Josh Doig has addressed speculation linking him with a move to Napoli by saying he is happy with Hellas Verona and concentrating on lifting his side off the foot of Serie A. (Daily Record)
Lee Johnson says he plans to trim what he believes is a bloated Hibernian squad he inherited when taking over as manager but also admits that a replacement for Martin Boyle, the Australia winger ruled out for the rest of the season, would be ideal. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox will be pressing the case to add to his squad in January if a player comes up who will improve his team but says it will then be up to sporting director Tony Asghar and chairman Mark Ogren to decide whether they are right and "doable for the club". (The Courier)
Ross County defender Keith Watson insists he has plenty still to offer on the field of play despite the 33-year-old club captain starting his pursuit of coaching badges. (Press & Journal)
New Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed he will further add to his Rangers backroom team in the coming weeks. (The Herald)
Michael Beale has postponed a closed-doors friendly with Swansea City so he can have more time on the training ground with his Rangers squad and now will take charge of his first game in a challenge match against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox on 10 December. (Scottish Sun)
- Thursday's English transfer rumours
- Wednesday's Scottish Gossip
- Subscribe & follow updates from your Premiership club