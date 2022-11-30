Close menu

World Cup 2022: Declan Rice - England should be feared

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December

England's quality means they should be feared by other nations at the World Cup, says midfielder Declan Rice.

The Three Lions are through to the last 16 in Qatar and face Senegal on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Rice believes England's "world-class talent" and the squad's trophy-winning experience with their clubs combine to make England formidable opposition.

"Other nations will look at our quality - and why should we not be feared?" said the West Ham United captain.

"If you look at our attacking talent, we have world-class talent. Across the board we have players who have won the biggest trophies.

"It is up to us to prove that. The likes of France have done that. We're not just here to get into the last 16, we want to go the whole way."

England's players have the experience of reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia and the final of the European Championship last year.

Rice acknowledges manager Gareth Southgate faces a "selection headache" for the game against Senegal with Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden competing for two starting places alongside Harry Kane in England's attack.

But he says there is nothing but positive support within the squad for whoever gets the nod.

"What is so good about our group here is we are all so supportive of each other," the 23-year-old added.

"There is probably a selection headache for the manager but whoever he picks, I know everyone will be rooting for each other. It is a real team effort now.

"I think (the competition) is top level - it's always nice to know you can bring players on that can instantly change the game.

"We've got world-class players that can do that. In a World Cup you need that.

"Competition is really healthy and I'd do anything to win the World Cup. So if that means someone comes on and helps, that's all that matters. We all share the same goal."

England went into the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless run and relegation from the Nations League.

However they topped Group B following wins against Iran and Wales and a goalless draw with the United States.

Rice, who is at his first World Cup, says confidence is high within the camp as England prepare for the high stakes of the knockout stage.

"Our mentality now is fantastic, we have players that have won trophies year in, year out - so they've brought that mentality and installed it to England," he said.

"It's about the manager too, the way he talks to us, he's so calm. He emphasises we're England, we're just as big as anyone else and we can achieve anything. When you have a manager like that, anything is possible.

"The closest I've got to a big shock was beating Germany and I remember thinking that day in the dressing room, there was no way we were losing.

"You want that feeling, because that's what takes you all the way."

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by JT13, today at 11:49

    England Fans are an extremely negative bunch. Take us on another World Cup ride Gareth!

  • Comment posted by oncewerefast, today at 11:49

    Give Kane a rest….he looked like the walking dead against Wales….

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 11:48

    Please Rice....don't start going there. Keep confidence in the team, don't spill it out into the media, it's just never a good look and opens England up for embarrassment

  • Comment posted by Meallagh, today at 11:48

    Nice comment. Good motivation for any team.

  • Comment posted by ZP, today at 11:48

    Nobody hates England's squad more than their own fans, if this HYS is any indication! Seven points from the groups is more than France or Argentina got. Southgate's style isn't impressive but results are more important. I'm happy for other teams to entertain the world and let England get 1-0 and slip through, if that's what it will take. Nothing flashy, just get the results nice and simple please.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 11:47

    I genuinely think we’ve got a good squad with some real attacking flair and less of an ego than previous generations.
    I just worry about our defence and think we lack a clinical striker seems our main one spends more time on the halfway line.

  • Comment posted by Captain Serious, today at 11:47

    "the squad's trophy-winning experience"

    Excuse me?

  • Comment posted by Razz, today at 11:47

    we've got the players, it's the manager and his negativity that's the problem

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 11:47

    Please dont start with Henderson.

    • Reply posted by SBandy1, today at 11:48

      SBandy1 replied:
      Started with Henderson and won their first game of the tournament with a clean sheet. What's the problem?

  • Comment posted by honky, today at 11:46

    Can’t disagree, but our last game versus England C wasn’t a test was it come on.
    Our attacking options are very strong indeed and defences may fear us. but I don’t think our defence would be feared, especially any fast / clever forward which there are many about!

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 11:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 11:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 11:44

    Senegal will not be feared..

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:47

      SD replied:
      You're right. England won't fear Senegal.

  • Comment posted by Vic, today at 11:44

    The only fear the opposition will have is of being bored to death by the negative tactics Southgate will insist on. It's knockout football now, so have to go for it.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:42

    England can definitely score against any team, the attacking quality is there for sure.
    Stopping opposition scoring will be much more difficult, especially if they can to play France or Brazil.

    • Reply posted by Mings and Ings, today at 11:46

      Mings and Ings replied:
      Normally, I'd agree.... But Maguire looks like a 5* defender

  • Comment posted by sinkthepink, today at 11:42

    "England should be feared".......LOL. Rice showing early signs of brain injury.

    • Reply posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 11:47

      Funky Chunky Monkey replied:
      So you think a brain injury is funny!

  • Comment posted by Mings and Ings, today at 11:41

    When you at the bench, its up their with the best.... Tactics will let us down

  • Comment posted by jay1989, today at 11:41

    Feared??? Is this the same England team that just got relegated from the Nations League? The same England team that looked awful against the USA?

    Playing against weak opposition like Iran and Wales is one thing, score some goals, keep clean sheets etc, but against decent, competent teams England are going to lose. Its been the same end result since 1966. Doesn't help when you have Maguire!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:43

      SD replied:
      Except Maguire always very good for England.
      if you watched any matches you'd know.

  • Comment posted by Avi, today at 11:40

    Maybe should be but they ain't , not with that defence which is way overdue a howler or 3.

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 11:40

    I haven't seen a team yet who we couldn't beat on the day but it depends which Eng turns up! In the knockout stage Southgate has to go for it but we all know [Euro final] he hasn't got the tactical nous to change it up with 30 minutes to go. Man for man the squad is fine but at tactical level I still think the manager is deficient. Hope I'm proved wrong but god help us if we are chasing a game.

